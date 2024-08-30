Everton are pushing to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in a dramatic late deal, according to David Ornstein.

Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, but the Albanian international struggled to make an impact. After suffering a horrific knee injury, Broja has found it difficult to string a run of performances together, but the Toffees appear willing to take a risk on the striker.

Everton Submit Deal Sheet for Broja

A loan deal is being discussed

The Athletic reporter Ornstein has confirmed that Everton have submitted a deal sheet to sign Chelsea striker Broja on loan with a £30m buy option. Ipswich Town were in the race, but Kieran McKenna's side have refused to accept the terms of a deal...

"EXCL: Everton submit deal sheet to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. #EFC agree loan + £30m buy option. Ipswich Town out - #ITFC refused to accept #CFC terms in light of spell 22yo set to spend out injured."

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract running down and Beto unable to hit the ground running, Everton's striker situation was an area they needed to address. The Toffees, for this season at least, will have Beto, Calvert-Lewin, and Broja as options, if a deal can be completed, while Youssef Chermiti is currently injured.

Related Everton Interested in Signing Newcastle's Miguel Almiron The Toffees could be set for a mad dash before 11pm.

Everton Miss Out on Ernest Nuamah

He's set to stay at Lyon

A report from The Guardian's Ed Aarons suggested that despite talks with Everton, Fulham moved ahead in the race to sign Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. The young forward attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, but the Cottagers appeared to be closing in on securing his signature.

A late update from Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal between Fulham and Nuamah was off and the youngster looks set to stay with Lyon.