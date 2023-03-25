Everton's January target Arnaut Danjuma 'would've started plenty of games' at Goodison Park if he had chosen to move to Merseyside in January, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Of course, the 26-year-old completed a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur from Villarreal in the mid-season transfer window and has been used sparingly since pitching up in North London.

Everton latest news - Arnaut Danjuma

As reported by The Times previously, Danjuma performed a U-turn to join Tottenham in January following a saga that saw the Netherlands international come incredibly close to completing a move to Everton in January.

Despite being scheduled to fulfil media duties at Goodison Park, Danjuma instead headed for Hotspur Way and completed a loan switch to the Lilywhites from Villarreal for the remainder of this term, with an option to make the deal permanent being set at £27 million.

Since the commotion had died down over his last-minute change of heart to move to Spurs, the attacker has barely featured for his new side, making just four appearances in all competitions and netting once, as per Transfermarkt.

In the meantime, Everton have been left with limited options in the final third due to persistent injury problems surrounding star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin; however, Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay have shared the load between them under Sean Dyche.

What has Paul Brown said about Arnaut Danjuma?

Journalist Brown believes that Danjuma certainly would've been an asset to Everton in light of their slim offensive options; nevertheless, his career aspirations may have taken priority when mulling over where to move in January.

Brown told GMS: "It's certain that he would have played for Everton. I think he would have started plenty of games for Everton, they are desperately short of attacking options. So, it all depends really what the player wants, he is at a club with better prospects who are higher in the table and fighting for something more important than Everton are."

Would Danjuma have improved Everton in their bid to survive?

Even through the frustration of missing out on Danjuma, most Everton fans would admit that the Lagos-born forward is a talented player that could've aided their bid to stay in the English top flight.

His time at Tottenham probably isn't the most accurate measure of his capabilities, given his lack of minutes. Despite this, his exploits at Villarreal deserve adulation. In 51 outings for the La Liga side, Danjuma registered 22 goals and four assists, demonstrating his ability to be a problematic presence for opposition backlines, as per Transfermarkt.

In the end, the Toffees have already moved on from their near miss with Danjuma and have started to string together some consistent results as the business end of the Premier League season.