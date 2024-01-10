Highlights Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma could be heading for an exit after struggling for minutes this season.

Clubs, including Lyon, are interested in signing Danjuma if his loan with Everton is terminated.

Everton may need to secure a replacement before terminating Danjuma's loan, as they have a small squad and financial struggles.

Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma has struggled for minutes under Sean Dyche this season and could be heading through the exit door, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future.

The Toffees were eager to acquire Danjuma's signature in the summer transfer window, having missed out on the Dutch international in January. Despite initially arriving in Merseyside to finalise a deal, Danjuma chose to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan last season. However, Everton ultimately secured his services for the campaign by securing him on a temporary deal in the summer.

The former Spurs loanee undoubtedly has plenty of attacking talent, but Dyche has opted for the more conservative duo of Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison, who provide plenty for the Toffees from a defensive work-rate perspective. Danjuma was given a rare start against Crystal Palace last week in the cup, but places in the XI have been few and far between this term.

Danjuma attracting interest

With Danjuma struggling for minutes at Goodison Park, clubs from around Europe are beginning to ask the question regarding his availability. French side Lyon are reportedly interested in signing the Villarreal loanee to help them fight against relegation in Ligue 1 this season. Lyon will look to negotiate with his parent club if his spell with the Toffees is terminated before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Arnaut Danjuma's Everton career in numbers Stats Output Appearances 17 Starts 6 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 8/1/2024

However, it's understood that Dyche won't be willing to sanction the termination of Danjuma's loan unless he can bring in a replacement. Despite his lack of minutes, the Dutch forward is still an option in attack for the Toffees, and the Merseyside outfit have a small squad as it is.

Everton have been struggling financially of late, so securing the signature of a replacement might not be straightforward. Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he can understand why Danjuma might be considering searching for a new side in the winter window as he can't see him getting many more chances than he already has.

Dyche opted to hand Danjuma a place in the starting XI earlier this month, just a few days after rumours started to emerge that other clubs were considering a move for his services. The former Burnley boss could have been looking to make a statement to the club, hinting that he needs Danjuma for the second half of the campaign and there's a place for him in his squad.

Related Everton 'can't afford' to sell Andre Gomes in January Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has barely featured for the Toffees this season, but Sean Dyche can't afford to allow him to depart in January.

Alex Crook - Danjuma would gladly jump ship

Crook has suggested that Danjuma would gladly secure a move elsewhere if the opportunity arises before the window slams shut at the end of January. The talkSPORT reporter adds that he doesn't fit into the way Dyche plays, which makes the initial signing a strange one. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Yeah, again, I think it's key that Everton want a replacement. He doesn't really fit into the way that Sean Dyche plays, which makes it a little bit of a strange signing in the first place. But I think he felt having pulled out at the last minute in January to go to Tottenham that he almost owed Everton. It's not worked out at all for him. There are clubs in Europe, including Lyon, who are keen to sign him. So if Everton can source a replacement, I think he would gladly jump."

Everton could reignite interest in forward

During the summer transfer window, Everton were pushing to bring Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto to Goodison Park, with the Italy international handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move to the Merseyside outfit. The Toffees saw multiple bids rejected for the youngster worth up to £25m, but a deal failed to come to fruition.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently claimed that Everton are still working on securing the signature of Gnonto for the winter window. The respected reporter suggests that Leeds and Everton have been in negotiations for a few weeks to try and come to an agreement. The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour at Elland Road, so a January departure may appear to the Italian.