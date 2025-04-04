Everton and Arsenal will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime with both sides looking to move up the table.

The Toffees suffered a disappointing defeat in the Merseyside derby in midweek in their first loss since David Moyes' first game in charge, while the Gunners claimed a comfortable 2-1 win over Fulham as Mikel Arteta's side kept the pressure on Liverpool.

Both sides are dealing with injury concerns ahead of this game however, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Everton Team News

Ndiaye and McNeil in full training

The Toffees were able to welcome Iliman Ndiaye back to their squad in midweek and he got some minutes off the bench, and Moyes has now revealed that both he and Dwight McNeil have returned to full training.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable with a hamstring injury, while Jesper Lindstrom will see a spe