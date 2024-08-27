Everton have made an enquiry about signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have had a busy summer transfer window which has seen them sign Tim Iroegbunam, Jake O'Brien, Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Asmir Begovic, but Sean Dyche wants to add more to the squad.

After losing Amadou Onana to Aston Villa in a £50million deal, Everton are keen to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer deadline this week and Amrabat has now emerged as a target.

Everton Want to Sign Amrabat

Moroccan is a difficult target however

The Morocco international spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Manchester United, but the Red Devils decided against triggering the permanent option to re-sign him from Fiorentina.

The Reds were in discussions about potentially re-signing him for a lower fee as a deal for Manuel Ugarte stalled, but with the Uruguayan now set to join from Paris Saint-Germain a deal looks off the table.

That has opened the door for Everton make a move for the 28-year-old, however according to Romano a deal is "difficult" to do.

Sofyan Amrabat's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign Pass completion percentage 87.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 Tackles 2.60 Blocks 1.92 Clearances 1.83 Interceptions 0.77

Amrabat's performance in the FA Cup final helped Man United win the trophy as he looked to finally settle in the Premier League, and he has previously described as someone who "must have three lungs" after his performances in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

So far this season the Toffees have turned in two horror performances in the Premier League as they lost 3-0 on the opening day against Brighton, before being thumped 4-0 by Tottenham last weekend.

New options are now needed to strengthen the squad before Friday's transfer deadline, but a move for Amrabat now looks unlikely.

That has seen a move for Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala mooted, with a loan offer made to the Ligue 1 club about a season-long deal and talks are still ongoing as the deadline edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Amrabat became the first Moroccan to ever play for Manchester United after he made his debut in a 3-0 League Cup win against Crystal Palace.

Everton Also Eye Move for Milan Skriniar

PSG star could leave before the deadline

As well as looking to strengthen their midfield, Dyche is keen to bolster the defence with Jarrad Branthwaite's injury currently meaning Michael Keane is in the starting lineup.

The Toffees already completed a deal for O'Brien to join from Lyon but he is yet to make his debut, and a move for former Serie A champions Milan Skriniar has now emerged as a possibility.

The Slovakia skipper is way down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain under Luis Enrique and could look to move on before the deadline to earn regular game time elsewhere, and according to reports in France he has interest in the Premier League from both Everton and Newcastle.

The 29-year-old currently earns more than £30,000 per-week more than Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is the highest earner at Goodison Park, which could cause a problem for any deal, but there is interest.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.