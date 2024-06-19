Highlights Man United are concerned over Everton's valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite

Fabrizio Romano suggests United are reluctant to spend 'crazy money'.

Marc Guehi is eyed as an alternative option after his impressive Euro 2024 debut.

Manchester United are concerned that Everton are asking for ‘too much’ for defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are working on a new centre-back signing while Branthwaite remains on the list, but Romano suggests United are not going to spend ‘crazy money’ to secure the deal.

Everton reportedly want £65-70m for the talented defender, who enjoyed a superb season at Goodison Park, helping Everton avoid relegation.

The Times have previously reported that United have already agreed personal terms with the Englishman, who could become the first signing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s era at the club.

As they search for a replacement for Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer, United have multiple options on the shortlist, including Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Both are expected to be cheaper options and could emerge as priority targets if Everton decide to stick to their asking price for Branthwaite this summer.

Branthwaite Gave ‘Green Light’ to Man United

Everton’s valuation is the only issue

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggests that Branthwaite, who has been described as an 'incredible' defender by journalist Bence Valyi, is tempted to join Man United, but Everton are reluctant to lower their demands:

“Manchester United keep working on a new centre-back. Branthwaite remains on the list, as I told you yesterday. “Man United will do that only in case it's not going to be crazy money. But at the moment, Everton want £65-70 million for Branthwaite. “So it's not an easy deal at all, even if Man United have the green light from the player. At the moment, Everton keep asking, according to Man United, too much for the player.”

United reportedly saw their initial £43m bid for Branthwaite rejected earlier this month – the Red Devils are unlikely to spend big this summer before outgoings commence.

Recent reports suggest their starting transfer budget is just £50m as United hope to cash in on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro to support Erik ten Hag with new signings ahead of his third season in charge.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44 Pass completion percentage 79.8

Man United ‘Admire’ Marc Guehi

England’s starting centre-back on the shortlist

Manchester United ‘have admiration’ for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is seen as an alternative to Branthwaite.

The 23-year-old had an impressive start to the Euros as England edged out Serbia with a 1-0 victory – Guehi was picked to replace injured Harry Maguire in the starting lineup.

According to the Mirror, the powerful centre-back is on Man United’s shortlist this summer following an impressive season at Selhurst Park.

Palace reportedly value Guehi at £60m as they anticipate a series of outgoings this summer – attackers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are also being eyed by several Premier League sides.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.