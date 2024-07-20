Highlights Everton's pre-season started with a draw, but attention shifted to a kit malfunction in their first game against Sligo Rovers.

Supporters were left disappointed as the badge was seen to be falling off the expensive home shirt.

It was a bad day for the club in general as talks broke down with a potential buyer.

Everton's pre-season campaign started with a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers as the Toffees prepare for the 2024-25 Premier League season with hopes of another comfortable term in the top flight. Sean Dyche's side had other concerns on the day, however, as their new home kit suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton are one of six clubs to never be relegated from the Premier League despite the Toffees' struggles in recent years.

The Merseyside-based outfit travelled to Ireland for a friendly as veteran full-back, Seamus Coleman, visited the home of his former club. The right-back came through the ranks with the League of Ireland club before famously becoming one of the biggest bargains in the Premier League in the past two decades as he made a £63,000 move to Goodison Park in 2009.

Coleman didn't enjoy his homecoming in the first half as his team fell 2-0 behind. Mason Holgate netted early in the second period before Sligo nudged 3-1 in front. One of the club's summer signings in 2023, Youssef Chermiti, spared Dyche's side's blushes by scoring twice to secure a draw.

Everton Kit Gets Off to a Bad Start

Fans have been left disappointed

While there were plenty of goals in the encounter to keep fans entertained, there was nothing that could have distracted many from the disastrous debut for Everton's new home shirt. The Premier League club have recently switched manufacturers, with Castore now providing their kits following striking a deal earlier in 2024.

It wasn't a good look for Castore, however, as eagle-eyed viewers spotted the badge falling off the shirt. Defensive midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was the unfortunate player to have lost the logo from his top. View the footage below:

Supporters were quick to express their disappointment on social media, as one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter): "110 quid for that pro shirt." For over £100, anyone would be hoping to be guaranteed that nothing would fall off the shirt during its first use.

Related Premier League 2024/25 Kits Revealed So Far Each club are slowly releasing their kits for the upcoming campaign.

A Bad Day For Everton

Talks with potential new owners broke down

Dyche praised his team's efforts despite being held to a draw, as the former Burnley boss stated (per The Daily Star): "The lads have put a real shift in this week and I can't fault them, because there's been a lot of work done - particularly yesterday."

It marked a poor end to an all-round poor day for the club even though the manager chose an optimistic approach. Following news that the front-runners to take over the club, 777 partners, had pulled out of a deal due to financial problems, history appeared to repeat itself.

Dan Friedkin, the owner and CEO of Friedkin Group, was recently in discussions with current owner Farhad Moshiri. The American businessman also owns Serie A outfit Roma, but talks broke down with Everton on the same day of the badge fiasco as the Toffees claimed they are 'exploring alternative options'.