Highlights Everton are battling rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest for Lyon defender Jake O'Brien

The Republic of Ireland international could be allowed to move on for around £30million

If the Toffees secure a deal it could open the door for Michael Keane to exit the club

Everton are 'confident’ of signing Lyon defender Jake O’Brien ahead of their Premier League rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest, according to recent reports.

The Merseyside club is hopeful of bolstering their defensive ranks this summer and may have found their long-term centre-back partner for Jarrad Branthwaite. Defensive stability will be key for the Toffees next season as they look to avoid another relegation battle.

Last season’s plight was prompted by two points deductions after breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, Sean Dyche’s side fought back valiantly to avoid the drop and they ultimately finished 14 points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town.

Everton ‘in Battle’ for O'Brien

He is also wanted by West Ham and Nottingham Forest

Everton are clinging on to hope in the race against West Ham and Nottingham Forest for O’Brien, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The Toffees are hopeful the Lyon defender will choose them ahead of their rivals if they are able to agree a fee with the Ligue 1 side.

The report claims Everton only value the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international at £20million, whereas Lyon are hopeful of recouping at least £30million from any potential sale. The current fee is deemed too much for West Ham as things stand, although Forest could still pursue a move at that price and they’re on good terms with the French club, which means favourable payment terms could be agreed.

O’Brien, born in Cork in Ireland, began his youth career at local side Cork City before joining Premier League side Crystal Palace as an under-23s player in 2021. While at Selhurst Park, he had two loan spells, one at Swindon Town and one at second-tier Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

Jake O’Brien 2023/24 stats for Lyon in all competitions Stat: Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,820

Last summer, O'Brien, who has been described as a player who is 'exceptional' aerially, departed Palace having never made a senior appearance for the club and he joined Lyon for just €1million. Despite initially signing to be a squad player in France, he soon established himself as a vital figure in the team and only Alexandre Lacazette scored more goals than him for the club last season.

Deal Could Open the Door for an Exit

Several clubs are interested in Michael Keane

Should Everton be successful in their pursuit of O’Brien, it could spell the end of Michael Keane’s time at the club, according to Nixon. The Toffees already have the likes of Branthwaite and James Tarkowski competing for the centre-back spots and Keane, now 31, only made a handful of appearances for Everton across all competitions last term.

Keane is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Merseyside club, having joined from Burnley in 2017. The article claims several clubs have been alerted to his potential availability this summer.

Since joining several years ago, Keane has made over 200 appearances for Everton and scored 13 goals in that time. However, his game time has dwindled in the last two seasons due the rise of Branthwaite into the first team fold.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.