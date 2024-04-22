Highlights Everton have began looking at alternative owners, according to reports.

Problems arising with inital prospective new owners 777 Partners have led current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to rely on Deloitte to find a new financial backer.

The Toffees have already been deducted eight points this season after failing Financial Fair Play rules.

Everton chiefs are reportedly looking at new, alternative owners to save their sinking ship amid the unreliability surrounding a bid from prospective new owners 777 Partners - after the Toffees were listed for sale by Farhad Moshiri over a year ago. The Toffees have struggled financially for the past four years, resulting in an eight-point deduction and the sales of star players such as Richarlison and Anthony Gordon in the process - but with a deal looking more unlikely by the day, the Merseyside outfit are ready to look at other parties to financially aid them, according to the New York Times.

Everton: Financial Takeover Latest

The Toffees have struggled financially for a number of years

The report states that Everton have began searching for alternative owners as a result of 777 Partners' delay in their takeover. The club announced in September that they had signed an agreement to sell the club to the American investment firm, but over half a year later, the Premier League havne't granted the approval as a result of questions arising over 777's financial security.

With the Toffees struggling on the pitch and only sitting five points clear of relegation thanks to their eight-point deduction for failing Financial Fair Play regulations, fans are become desperate rather than eager to see a new owner come to the club; and having borrowed £160million from 777 Partners to help stay away from bankruptcy, their picture going forward remains uncertain.

As a result, Deloitte have reportedly been called by Moshiri to seek other buyers, according to sources at the club - however, a spokesperson for Moshiri said that the agreement with 777 'remains in place', and that they are working towards completion of a deal.

Everton's Financial Mess Analysed

Everton have been meddling in their financial mess for almost half a decade

The Toffees haven't made many good financial decisions under Moshiri's guidance; and a number of deals they conducted for big-name players didn't work out, setting them on their path to becoming a lower-half Premier League side.

Certain transfers, such as the arrivals ofYannick Bolasie, Davy Klassen, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan, Morgan Schneiderlin, Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun, all cost the Toffees over £20million each - with the highest fee received for any of those players being the £12million they received for Klaasen - with Bolas, Gbamin, Allan, Walcott and Tosun all departing on free transfers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's net debt currently stands at £330million, according to the Guardian - with only Manchester United, Tottenham and Brighton recording more debts.

They are only a handful of the signings the Toffees made, and with Financial Fair Play guidelines to contend with, the club were only going to go one way after failing to garner any money for their ageing stars on big contracts.

Prior to Moshiri taking over the club, Everton had consistently been a top half club in the Premier League for nine of the past ten seasons - but since then, the Toffees have only finished in the top half in four of the eight seasons possible - three of those coming in the three years after Moshiri invested into the club.

Everton were deducted ten points back in November for breaking FFP laws, and whilst that was reduced to six, a further two points were deducted after an appeal. Had the points deductions not been administered, Everton would be mathematically clear of relegation following their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-04-24.