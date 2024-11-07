Key Takeaways Everton have had a handful of legendary defenders over the years.

Everton, formed in 1878, have been on an undulating journey over the decades. They've epitomised the rocky state of football by winning the First Division a handful of times, but also fiercely battling against the prospect of relegation. You never know what to expect when watching them.

While they have not always had title-winning teams, they've also had at least one highly-regarded defender, either due to their talent or longevity. They're the foundations of the whole team — and fans of The Toffees, who have made the same trek to Goodison Park for decades, expect them to shine.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest defenders in the club's history. The list stretches from the 1940s to the modern-day, with one current star featuring. Even during a perilous era for the club, including a stadium move in 2025, this particular defender has epitomised everything great about Everton.

9 Leighton Baines

Spell at Everton: 2004-2012

Close

To begin, it's almost hard to believe, yet Leighton Baines only played 30 times for England. Considering how talented he was, it feels like a crime, but he was just unlikely that he had to compete with Ashley Cole, one of the best in his position ever, for the left-back spot. Boasting a wand of a left foot, ingenuity and class, Baines was adored by the Everton faithful.

He cemented the position as his own for the Toffees, providing defensive cover but also driving forward powerfully whenever possible. There were very few players more creative than him – and you can't mention Baines without talking about his penalty record. Taking 29 from the spot, the left-back scored 26 of them; not bad for a defender at a midtable side.

Everton Stats Position Left-back Matches 420 Goals 39 Assists 63

8 Dave Watson

Spell at Everton: 1986-2001

Everton last won a trophy in 1995, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley in the FA Cup final. On that famous day in London, Dave Watson was the club's captain — and he also produced a man-of-the-match performance. He was always going to be on this list for that reason alone.

However, he wasn't just a one-match hero; brave in the air and strong in the tackle, he always put in heroic displays. Meanwhile, considering the 1990s were more disappointing compared to the 80s, Watson was a beacon of hope, always giving 100% to the famous blue shirt as if his life depended on it.

Everton Stats Position Centre-back Matches 471 Goals 27 Honours FA Cup

7 Seamus Coleman

Spell at Everton: 2009-Present

As the only present player on this list, Seamus Coleman stands alone. Fans over the years have always said Coleman is Everton and Everton is Coleman — and, truthfully, that seems like the perfect way to describe his commitment and loyalty to the badge. Every manager relied upon him.

Signed for just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers, he goes down as one of the best bargains in Premier League history. Coleman has always fought for the badge, even if he has never been the most technical player, which is why he is the club captain at the age of 36. He could be nearing retirement and you still can't doubt his effort levels.

Everton Stats Position Right-back Matches 424 Goals 28 Assists 29

6 Tommy Jones

Spell at Everton: 1948-1961

Taking a trip down Memory Lane, Tommy Jones was Everton's main centre-back in the post-war years. He started his career as a full-back, but quickly found himself playing centrally to replace T.G. Jones. Making his debut in 1950, Jones became known for his consistency and reliability.

After excelling for years, he became captain at Goodison Park in 1957, succeeding Peter Farrell. The only downside was the end of his career as he was forced to retire due to a shattered kneecap, meaning he was never able to get his hands on a tangible piece of silverware whilst playing for The Toffees.

Everton Stats Position Centre-back Matches 383 Goals 14 Honours N/A

5 Ray Wilson

Spell at Everton: 1964-1969

Considered by most to be the greatest left-back in the club's history, Ray Wilson, also a 1966 World Cup winner, is etched into the club's history. He joined in 1964 from Huddersfield with 30 England caps already under his belt; he added another 33 whilst playing for The Toffees.

As well as winning the World Cup with The Three Lions, in the same year, he won the FA Cup with Everton, beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at Wembley. It's fair to say it was a dream come true for Wilson in 1966, before his career eventually deteriorated due to injury at the end of the 1960s.

Everton Stats Position Left-back Matches 142 Goals 0 Honours FA Cup

4 Gary Stevens

Spell at Everton: 1981-1988

There's nothing better than supporting a club which brings talent through the academy. Thankfully for those on Merseyside, Everton are exactly that, with legendary right-back Gary Stevens acting as the perfect example. He made his debut in 1981 and quickly cemented his name on the teamsheet.

Although not one of the greatest right-backs of all time, Stevens first won the FA Cup in 1984, beating Watford 2-0 in the final, before winning the First Division twice in the three years after. Coupled with this, he played an integral part in the club winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, whilst they were prevented the chance to play in the European Cup due to UEFA's ban on English teams.

Everton Stats Position Right-back Matches 275 Goals 13 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

3 Mick Lyons

Spell at Everton: 1971-1982

While Mick Lyons didn't win a single major trophy at Everton, unlike most on this list, no one could doubt his commitment and loyalty to the badge. Making his debut in 1971, he was mostly utilised as a defender, but he also had the tendency to push forward late on and play as a chaotic, last-ditch centre-back upfront.

Alongside this, he was not the most technically gifted of players, but fans didn't care too much when they realised how much he cared about the club. His goalscoring talents were never ignored either, as Lyons acted as a versatile and inspirational leader during the less inspiring '70s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being a centre-back, Lyons scored nine goals during the 1973/74 season and followed it up with eight in the following campaign.

Everton Stats Position Centre-back Matches 390 Goals 48 Honours League Cup Runners-Up

2 Kevin Ratcliffe

Spell at Everton: 1980-1992

However, as Lyons prepared to leave, Kevin Ratcliffe arrived. Progressing from the club's academy to the first-team, he was a key cog in the system as Everton went through their Golden Era. He was made captain at the age of 1983, which seemed to kickstart years of greatness.

They won the 1984 FA Cup, whilst also tasting glory twice in the First Division afterwards. Ratcliffe, who transitioned from a left-back to a centre-back, was renowned for his robust approach to the game and for being a tough tackler. He may have had a bad temperament, but – if anything – that made him more well-loved by the Everton faithful.

Everton Stats Position Centre-back Matches 448 Goals 2 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

1 Brian Labone

Spell at Everton: 1958-1971

Finally, Brian Labone has been ranked as Everton's greatest defender of all time. A classy defender, he came through the ranks at Everton and spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Toffees, making his debut in 1958. He was a star in the 1962/63 league championship-winning side and earned the nickname 'the last of the Corinthians' from his manager Harry Catterick.

It was in reference to the famous amateur footballing side who prided themselves on their professionalism and commitment to fair play. He went on to make 534 appearances for the club, whilst also winning 26 England caps in the process. While not one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, he's still seen as an inspiration to anyone pulling on the famous blue shirt now.