Formed in 1878, Everton have been on a turbulent ride ever since. They are now firmly involved in countless relegation battles in the Premier League, struck in the shadow of their greatest rivals, Liverpool. It's a place none of their fans want to be in as they prepare to move stadiums.

However, this never used to be the case, with The Toffees dominating English football in the 1980s. As they conquered the nation, they had one world-class goalkeeper to thank, who epitomised the talent the club have typically had in between the sticks — even now.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goalkeepers in Everton history. The list stretches from the 1920s to the modern-day, with some walking away with major honours, whilst others kept their sides firmly in the First Division as other clubs suffered the dreaded drop.

9 David Lawson

Spell at Everton: 1972-1978

Over the course of a six-year spell, David Lawson played 141 matches for Everton, keeping over 40 clean sheets. Everton were an inconsistent mess whilst he played in between the sticks, finishing as high as third, but also dropping as low as 17th when he first arrived in Merseyside.

Unsurprisingly, they never tasted glory whilst Lawson was playing for them, but that's not a criticism of him; merely that Everton were simply not good enough. Lawson was consistently reliable and helped Everton when he could, but a goalkeeper can rarely carry their team on their back. They have to be given support in other areas of the pitch.

Everton Stats Matches 141 Goals Conceded 175 Clean Sheets 41

8 Paul Gerrard

Spell at Everton: 1996-2004

Arriving in 1996 for £1.5m, Paul Gerrard has the unfortunate role of having the same surname as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time, Steven Gerrard. While that's unlucky, Gerrard's eight years at Everton, although not remarkable, secure him a place on this list.

He went on four loan moves whilst at Everton, but – despite this – he still ended up making 90 appearances for Everton. He wasn't the greatest goalkeeper, but he did briefly cement the first-team spot in 2000 as Thomas Myhre failed to shine, putting in some unreliable displays of his own, so Gerrard was given the nod. It didn't last for long, but he's still looked back on gracefully.

Everton Stats Matches 94 Goals Conceded 139 Clean Sheets 23

7 Jordan Pickford

Spell at Everton: 2017-Present

Close

Jordan Pickford – England's number-one – has been a key cog in the system ever since he arrived on Merseyside in 2017. The former Sunderland goalkeeper has single-handedly kept them in the division, with his composure under the highest pressure proving crucial.

Pickford has some flaws to his game and he can make mistakes infrequently, but he's England's best goalkeeper for a reason. Whether it's a quick reflex save to tip a shot past the post or a stunning claim to deny a corner, Pickford has built a strong connection with the Everton faithful due to his performances.

Everton Stats Matches 290 Goals Conceded 417 Clean Sheets 79

6 Tim Howard

Spell at Everton: 2006-2016

Narrowly pipping ahead of Pickford, Tim Howard spent 10 years at Goodison Park. Throughout all of it, he built a 'cult-hero' status amongst the fans, with his reliability and consistency, coupled with his unique American attitude, making him well-loved by everyone.

He ended up making 414 appearances for the club as they vied for European football, most notably under David Moyes. Meanwhile, in August 2012, the American set a new record for consecutive Premier League appearances for one club with his 184th game in a row.

Everton Stats Matches 414 Goals Conceded 454 Clean Sheets 134

5 Albert Dunlop

Spell at Everton: 1950-1963

Albert Dunlop, born in Liverpool, spent nearly all of his career at Everton. He arrived as a junior in 1950, but he had to wait until 1956 to make his debut. On his first appearance, they beat reigning champions Manchester United 5-2, with Dunlop excelling with a series of impressive saves.

That kickstarted his career at Goodison Park, with Dunlop remaining unchallenged for the goalkeeper's jersey for the next six years. It eventually went downhill when Gordon West, who features higher up on this list, replaced him, but in 1961, he helped the club finish fifth, their highest post-war position at the time.

Everton Stats Matches 216 Goals Conceded 369 Clean Sheets 43 Honours First Division

4 Nigel Martyn

Spell at Everton: 2003-2006

Although his spell at Everton was brief, Nigel Martyn impressed fans with his reliability. David Moyes swooped to sign the England international on transfer deadline day in September 2003, mainly to increase competition among the goalkeepers at Goodison.

It proved to be a masterstroke, with Martyn securing the first-team spot and being named the club's Player of the Year in 2004. This helped Everton finish fourth – their highest position since 1987 – before he continued to be an ever-reliable presence in the following campaign. The goalkeeper eventually retired in 2006, with Everton appreciating his talents at the end of his career.

Everton Stats Matches 100 Goals Conceded 116 Clean Sheets 37

3 Ted Sagar

Spell at Everton: 1929-1953

Going on a trip down Memory Lane, Ted Sagar had to enjoy the thrills of a drastically different type of football. The ball was heavier and the game was dirtier, but he still excelled between the sticks. He spent an incredible 24 years as Everton’s first-choice goalkeeper — and he held the club’s appearance record until another member of the Goodison goalkeeping union surpassed his record.

Also capped four times by England, he helped Everton win the First Division twice and the FA Cup. The only downside is that he had to delay his career due to WWII. When football resumed, Sagar was just as reliable, playing another seven years at the highest level.

Career Stats Everton Matches 499 England Matches 4 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup

2 Gordon West

Spell at Everton: 1962-1973

Gordon West, who replaced Dunlop as the club's number-one goalkeeper, made over 350 appearances for the club. Over an 11-year career at Goodison, he became one of the most popular Everton players of all time due to his consistency, reliability and composure.

The goalkeeper joined from Blackpool for a then-British record fee of £27,000 — and that foreshadowed his impact at the club. He helped them win the First Division in 1963 and 1970, whilst they also tasted FA Cup glory in 1970. His importance can never be understated during a Golden Era for The Toffees.

Everton Stats Matches 377 Goals Conceded 389 Clean Sheets 144 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup

1 Neville Southall

Spell at Everton: 1981-1998

Finally, Neville Southall has been ranked as Everton's greatest goalkeeper of all time. Not only is he one of the club's best players of all time, but he is also their finest Premier League star ever as well. The list of superlatives to describe him is endless.

As the club's record appearance holder, Southall played for the club from 1981 to 1998, winning the First Division twice and two FA Cups. He was voted the FWA Footballer of the Year in Everton's title-winning 1984/85 season, becoming the last goalkeeper to achieve such a feat as of late 2024. World-class.

Everton Stats Matches 751 Goals Conceded 757 Clean Sheets 241 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup (x2), European Cup Winners' Cup

