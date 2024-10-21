Key Takeaways Everton have never been relegated from the Premier League and have been blessed with several talented stars.

Everton are one of the most storied, historic and cultured clubs in British football. Situated in the heart of Merseyside, Goodison Park epitomises the club's values. It's become a walk of life for the Toffees, yet that will quickly change when they move to the docks.

Despite winning just one trophy in the Premier League era (the 1995 FA Cup), Everton have been blessed with talented and hard-working stars over the years. From qualifying for the Champions League to scrapping survival, they have always had a few stars they could trust to deliver at the most important moments.

As a new era potentially begins with the Friedkin Group reaching an agreement to buy the club off Farhad Moshiri, we have decided to rank the nine greatest Everton players in Premier League history. Names such as Mikel Arteta, Phil Jagielka and Tim Howard all narrowly missed out. Talk about competition for places.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The longer they performed at the highest level, the more likely they were to be included.

Performance - The best players always carry their team on their backs.

The best players always carry their team on their backs. League Position - Whether their performances helped Everton shine.

Best Everton Players in Premier League History Rank Player Spell at Everton 1. Neville Southall 1981-1998 2. Seamus Coleman 2009-Present 3. Dave Watson 1986-2001 4. Duncan Ferguson 1994-1998, 2000-2006 5. Leighton Baines 2007-2020 6. Tim Cahill 2004-2012 7. Leon Osman 2000-2016 8. Wayne Rooney 2002-2004, 2017-2018 9. Jordan Pickford 2017-Present

9 Jordan Pickford

Spell at Everton: 2017-Present

To begin, Jordan Pickford – England's number-one – has been a key cog in the system ever since he arrived on Merseyside in 2017. The former Sunderland goalkeeper has single-handedly kept them in the division, with his composure under the highest pressure proving crucial.

Pickford has some flaws to his game and he can make mistakes infrequently, but he's England's best goalkeeper for a reason. Whether it's a quick reflex save to tip a shot past the post or a stunning claim to deny a corner, Pickford has built a strong connection with the Everton faithful due to his performances.

Overall Premier League Stats Matches 293 Clean Sheets 76 Goals Conceded 436 Saves 927

8 Wayne Rooney

Spells at Everton: 2002-2004, 2017-2018

If this list was based on natural talent and performances at other clubs, Wayne Rooney would sit at the top. He's arguably one of the greatest strikers of all time – and one of the best Premier League players ever. The downside for Everton is that they only had him at the start and end of his career.

Rooney broke onto the scene at Goodison Park, famously scoring his first professional goal just five days before his 17th birthday. The future England captain delicately controlled the ball 30 yards out, quickly spun and curled a stunning effort into the top, left corner. Coming in the last minute, it ended Arsenal's 30-match unbeaten run and foreshadowed his impact at Manchester United. The striker returned to Everton in 2017, acting as a final farewell to English football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: His goal against Arsenal made him the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, a record that has since been surpassed by James Milner and James Vaughan.

Everton Stats Matches 117 Goals 28 Assists 8

7 Leon Osman

Spell at Everton: 2000-2016

A consistent legend. Leon Osman was always at the heart of Everton's midfield, dictating matches with his composure effortlessly. He started life at Goodison Park on fire as well, scoring on his first start against Wolves in May 2004 after several loan moves. "I was delighted to get my first start and to score after just three minutes was incredible and a great feeling,” he remembers.

It foreshadowed Osman's importance to Everton. While he wasn't flashy and in the spotlight, he did the hard work without complaining. The two-time England international made 352 appearances in the Premier League, helping them excel under David Moyes in particular.

Overall Premier League Stats Matches 352 Goals 44 Shooting Accuracy 32% Accurate Long Balls 419

6 Tim Cahill

Spell at Everton: 2004-2012