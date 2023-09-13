Highlights Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are competing for the number nine spot at Everton, but journalist Paul Brown believes Calvert-Lewin will be the main choice when both are fit.

Everton manager Sean Dyche will have a tough decision to make in attack when Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both fit, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT who he feels is the number one choice.

Playing both players together could be a possibility, but Brown expects just one of the duo to start when fit.

Everton news - Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Beto signed for Everton during the summer transfer window from Serie A side Udinese for a fee of around £26m, as per The Guardian. Calvert-Lewin has suffered regular injuries over the last couple of years, so Dyche and his recruitment team had to find a striker capable of filling in during his absence. However, the Portuguese forward won't want to be sitting on the bench if Calvert-Lewin's fitness problems are resolved, so it will be an interesting battle between the two for the number nine spot.

Dyche was full of praise for Beto after he arrived at Goodison Park and came straight in to make an impact in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster Rovers, scoring the equaliser from the bench...

"A physical presence with the ball but also stretching the pitch. The biggest thing to me was his desire. He can run, but he runs hard and he wants to get into the box. That's a powerful thing for a striker. Beto and Calvert-Lewin are fairly similar strikers, which could mean that playing them in a partnership might not work. The forward duo are both known for their physicality and aerial ability. The body language and intent he drives forward with was impressive. That's what we thought we had seen of him and we're pleased we saw that at Doncaster. He's only just got here, but that laid down a marker for him to keep building on."

Career League Stats Calvert-Lewin Beto Starts 145 73 Goals 52 34 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 1.37 1.15 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.65 0.92 Aerial Duels (% Won) 47.2% 42.9% Stats according to FBref

Dyche certainly hasn't been afraid of fielding a striker partnership containing two physically and aerially dominant forwards. If you look back at his Burnley days, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood often led the line for the Lancashire club.

As per Transfermarkt, Dyche had been able to utilise Calvert-Lewin for just 540 minutes since he arrived at Goodison Park, so it's no surprise that he was desperate to bring in a top-quality option in attack. Earlier in the summer, Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Everton simply needed to move on from Calvert-Lewin, as he couldn't be trusted to stay fit.

Calvert-Lewin is still the number one - Paul Brown

For Everton to spend a total of £26m on a striker and not consider him the first choice might seem a little outrageous, but they had to bring in a top-quality striker, expecting Calvert-Lewin to be injured for a lengthy period. It's currently unclear whether Dyche will prefer Beto, Calvert-Lewin, or both, as the English striker was unavailable when Beto made his Premier League debut against Sheffield United.

Brown has suggested that he expects Calvert-Lewin to be the main man when fit, and Dyche is unlikely to play both at the same time. The journalist adds that Beto was brought in to provide competition and not to directly displace Calvert-Lewin. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I doubt that's why Beto was signed. I think he's there to put pressure on Calvert-Lewin, to introduce a little bit of competition and to come in when Calvert-Lewin isn't fit. So I think it's unlikely that the two of them start together. I think you might see whoever gets the job starting on a regular basis, and then the other one coming in at the end of games depending on the situation and how the game needs to be managed. But I do still think that Sean Dyche regards Calvert-Lewin as his number one if he's fully fit, so it'll be very interesting to see what happens there."

What's next for Everton?

With Calvert-Lewin and Beto both back in full training, Dyche will be feeling a lot more confident after the international break. The Toffees host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday - Dyche defeated the Gunners in his first game in charge last season.

Whoever Dyche opts to start in the centre-forward role, the former Burnley manager will at least have a quality option to come off the bench and provide a goalscoring threat.