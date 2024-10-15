This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Juventus are more likely to target Everton striker Beto than Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the upcoming January transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Beto has found himself struggling for game time since his move to Goodison Park despite firing in the goals during his spell in Italy. The Portuguese forward is currently a backup option to Calvert-Lewin, with Sean Dyche rarely giving Beto an opportunity to impress.

Everton also have Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti, who are both currently on the sideline due to injury, so the Toffees have plenty of options at their disposal. Calvert-Lewin's contract is set to expire next summer which could impact Everton's business when it comes to offloading a striker.

Beto More Likely Target for Juventus

The Serie A side want a Vlahovic backup

As the January transfer window approaches, Juventus are looking to bolster their attacking options, with sources in Italy suggesting that Everton striker Beto is emerging as a more realistic target than Calvert-Lewin. While Everton have no current plans to let Beto leave, Juventus are focused on securing back-up for Dusan Vlahovic for the second half of the season.

Juventus' priority is to find a loan deal, making Beto a more appealing option. Beto has been identified as a player who can provide the necessary depth to support Vlahovic and ease concerns about the team’s firepower if their star striker faces injuries or needs rest.

Beto's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Games 30 Minutes played 951 Goals 3 Expected goals 6.8 Shots on target per 90 1.13

Calvert-Lewin's contract situation has caught Juventus' attention, but the Italian club understand that it's going to be a difficult signing to get over the line in the middle of the season - it would need to be a strong permanent offer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. The likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea would also likely be in competition with Juventus for Calvert-Lewin's signature.

The situation could open up in January if they manage to offload Arkadiusz Milik, but they failed to do so during the summer transfer window. The Italian club are open to allowing Milik to depart in the winter if they are able to secure the signature of another striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beto has played just 43 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Beto Has Previously Flourished in Italy

He's struggled in England

Although the signing of Beto hasn't worked out with the Portuguese attacker struggling to adapt to Premier League life, there's no doubt he's a more than capable striker in the right system. The former Udinese man flourished in Italy before his move to England, scoring 22 goals in 65 appearances for his former club.

A move back to Serie A could be what he needs to get his career back on track, but Everton don't appear willing to allow him to depart just yet. Dyche hasn't given the 26-year-old many opportunities to impress, but Juventus clearly still see something in the striker.

