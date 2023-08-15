Everton are interested in Udinese striker Beto, whilst journalist Paul Brown has addressed rumours claiming the forward is in advanced talks to join the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that the Toffees need attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with Beto being targeted.

Everton transfer news - Latest

So far during the summer transfer window, Everton have secured the signings of Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Youseff Chermiti, and Jack Harrison.

However, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury record for the Toffees, there's no doubt Sean Dyche needs more in attack.

Chermiti is the only natural striker out of Everton's new additions, but the 19-year-old has very little senior football experience.

The Liverpool Echo have claimed that Everton remain in the market for another striker after securing the signature of Chermiti earlier this month.

Dyche's men last at home to Fulham at the weekend, with plenty of missed chances from French striker Neal Maupay costing the Merseyside club.

Calvert-Lewin is yet to return as he edges closer to full fitness, so Everton fans will be hoping they can secure a striker by the time they travel to Aston Villa this weekend.

Football Insider claimed last week that Everton were in advanced talks to sign Udinese striker Beto, with the report suggesting that the Toffees were hoping to secure his signature for a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

It's understood that Beto could cost in the region of £26m to secure a permanent deal.

What has Brown said about Everton and Beto?

Brown has suggested that he does believe Beto is a player of interest to Everton at the moment.

However, the Toffees are looking at several options, and he doesn't believe this is a deal that's advanced as it stands.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I haven't seen enough of Beto to know whether he's the right option for Everton, but I don't think talks are very advanced there.

"I know there's an interest but there's been an interest in several strikers around Europe, so how likely it is for this one to happen, I'm not sure yet. We will have to wait and see."

What's next for Everton?

Beto, who has been described as 'Lukaku-esque' by scout Jacek Kulig, could be a smart option for Everton, but they absolutely need to secure an experienced striker before the window slams shut in September.

According to The Telegraph, one player who fits the bill and could be on his way to Goodison Park is Southampton striker Che Adams, with Everton reportedly interested in a structured deal for the forward.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have been briefed on what it would take to secure the signature of Boulaye Dia from Salernitana this summer.

Another striker on Everton's list is Swansea City's Joel Piroe, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that the Championship striker is on the list at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are in need of attacking additions if they want to avoid another relegation battle, something they've been involved in for two years on the bounce now.