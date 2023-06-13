Everton could make a “big sale” involving Amadou Onana before 30th June at Goodison Park amid financial uncertainty around the club, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will hope he is given the backing of the Toffees hierarchy during the transfer window this summer.

Everton transfer news – Amadou Onana

According to the MailOnline, Everton are under pressure to sell midfielder Onana in what would come as a blow to Dyche’s attempts to rebuild the Toffees squad.

The Merseyside outfit survived relegation from the Premier League on the last day of the season and will hope to avoid the threat of dropping into the Championship for the third campaign on the spin next time out.

But after making losses exceeding £370m over the last three years, Everton need to make another significant sale in the same vein as Anthony Gordon’s £45m departure to Newcastle United in January.

The same publication hints that Onana is the only outfield player who could generate significant funds for the Goodison Park outfit and they could look to sell the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could find it hard to turn down a bid for Onana, who reportedly has a £60m price tag slapped on his head.

And the journalist wouldn’t be surprised if Everton made a “big sale” before 30th June ahead of a new accounting period.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It's going to come down to need for Everton. How badly Everton need to get somebody off the books before 30th June, when you're into a new accounting period.

“If their finances are as bleak as some make out, it wouldn't surprise me if there is a big sale before 30th June. Onana is certainly one of only two or three names you could see generating much money for the club.”

Who else could depart Everton this summer?

Alongside Onana, Everton have limited squad members who could raise significant revenue during the summer transfer window.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could make way, with reports suggesting that Manchester United could make a play to secure the stopper’s signature, even if David de Gea signs a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea make a move for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.

Having secured a potential £105m from the sales of Richarlison and Gordon over the past 12 months, it will frustrate Everton fans that they still need to offload players to escape financial jeopardy.

But the Toffees have at least three options in the squad who could generate the funds required to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.