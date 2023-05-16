Everton have been 'such a disaster' under Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Many Evertonians were expecting years of success when Moshiri announced he had purchased a stake in the club, but it's ultimately been a failure so far.

Everton news - Latest

Back in 2016, Iranian businessman Moshiri purchased a 49.9% stake in Everton after selling his percentage in Arsenal, as per the BBC.

Considering his billionaire status, many would have expected the Toffees to become a powerhouse in the Premier League, after years and years of fighting in the top half with little investment.

It appeared that Everton just needed that little boost to take them to the next level, but things have only gotten worse over the last few seasons.

Sean Dyche's side are once again in a relegation battle after surviving in the last few days of the campaign last term.

According to the Mirror, Everton have spent £731m since Moshiri took over - an obscene amount relative to the lack of success that followed.

Earlier this month, the Liverpool Echo reported that Everton are edging closer to striking an investment deal, with New York-based MSP Sports Capital and Miami-based 777 Partners both interested in acquiring a stake in the club.

What has Brown said about Moshiri and Kenwright?

Brown has suggested that it's been a disaster under Moshiri for Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Those who defend him will say look, he's given his life to the club, he loves the club. They would argue perhaps that he did a great job in times when Everton had no money and the club was functioning quite well with him and David Moyes together, but again, Everton didn't win a trophy in that time, which is ultimately how you're judged.

"I think that Everton's record with this board since Moshiri came in has been such a disaster. He has an indefensible record really for the last few years."

What's next for Everton?

Everton now face the task of trying to stay in the Premier League over the next few weeks.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth to play, it's a reasonably favourable end to the season for the Toffees.

The Merseyside club are currently out of the relegation zone, so ultimately, it's in their hands.

Staying in the division and potentially rebuilding under new investment in the summer will be key, but those in power can't make the same mistakes again.