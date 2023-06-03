Everton's board have been treating fans with 'contempt' for too long, and change is now coming, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult few years for Evertonians, and the disconnect between the fans and the board is increasing.

With Everton embroiled in two relegation battles in a row, the fans at Goodison Park have been demanding change.

At multiple points over the last couple of seasons, protests have been staged against the Everton board, as per Liverpool Echo.

Reports emerged earlier this year that chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was placed in a headlock by an Everton fan, but as The Athletic have reported, the incident wasn't handed to the police, nor were there any images or specific details about what happened.

Now, it appears Everton fans are close to achieving what they wanted, as according to the Daily Mail, MSP Sports Capital have entered an exclusivity agreement with the club regarding potential investment.

Everton's Fan Advisory Board released a statement earlier this week, after no board members attended their quarterly meeting on Wednesday night, creating further division between the fans and the club.

This is despite the two having an agreement that a board member would be in attendance for every single meeting.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that Everton's decision not to turn up to the meeting is a 'disgraceful act of cowardice', and he believes change is now coming.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think, frankly, the board there have been treating Everton fans with contempt for too long. Not turning up to show up to the latest meeting of their fan group if they agreed to do it this week is another pretty disgraceful act of cowardice from the board. I think it's time for change, and I think change is coming."

What's next for Everton?

Investment in the club simply isn't enough for Everton to turn things around.

Farhad Moshiri was never short of money and invested huge amounts in the club, but the decision-making of the board members is what's got them in this difficult situation.

Any potential investment has to come with a change at board level.

With a new stadium on the way and considering Everton's vast history, the fact the club has been involved in back-to-back relegation battles is unacceptable, and unfortunately the trend will continue without major changes at Goodison Park.