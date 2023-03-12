Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has left the fans with 'uncertainty' as he looks to potentially sell the club, Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Evertonians were optimistic when Moshiri was announced as a major shareholder at Goodison Park, but it's been mostly negativity under his regime.

Everton news - Farhad Moshiri

Moshiri purchased a 49.9% stake in Everton back in 2016 after selling his shares in Arsenal.

With Everton barely having two pennies to rub together for so many years, there was finally some positivity arriving at Goodison Park, with fans excited to see Moshiri splash his cash.

A recent report from MailOnline claimed that Moshiri wasn't looking to sell Everton, despite receiving several offers to do so. However, New York-based investment fund MSP Sports Capital are expected to acquire a minority stake in the club.

It's understood that new investment will lead to a new-look board of directors, something which Evertonians have been crying out for for some time now, with the relationship between the fans and the board completely fractured.

Everton fans have been regularly protesting outside the ground, as they all demand change at boardroom level.

What has Brown said about Moshiri?

Everton fans will be hoping that Moshiri can stick around to try and drag the club out of this mess, Brown has claimed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure Everton fans would like to feel Moshiri, having got them into this mess, would stick around and do his best to try and get them out of it.

"But, there always has to be the nagging uncertainty in the back of your mind that, as the guy was listening to offers for much of this year, how committed would he be to suddenly reinvest in a club that isn't bringing in the kind of Premier League riches he was expecting?"

Moshiri's time at Everton

Everton have spent over half a billion pounds since Moshiri took over (as per Transfermarkt), but find themselves battling to stay in the Premier League.

If anything, Everton have gone backwards under his regime, but there's no doubt he's put his money where his mouth is.

A new stadium is currently being built on the Bramley Moore dock, so Evertonians do have Moshiri to thank for that. However, having one of the most state-of-the-art stadiums in the Championship isn't what Moshiri would have planned for when he decided to fund the development of a new ground.