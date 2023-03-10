Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium could be at risk of not being finished, if the Toffees get relegated to the Championship, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche's side currently occupy the third and final relegation spot in the Premier League, with a first relegation since the 1950s a realistic prospect for Everton.

Everton latest news - Bramley-Moore Dock

According to Sky Sports, the development of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Docks is advancing strongly and the club are close to securing investment from American company, MSP Sports Capital.

The feeling of positivity behind the scenes at Everton is one of sharp contrast to the desperation shown on it, with the Toffees on the brink of their first top-flight relegation since 1951.

Everton have spent the majority of the current campaign languishing in or towards the bottom three and Saturday's draw away to Nottingham Forest means they've won just five of their 26 Premier League outings so far (Transfermarkt).

Regardless, the club's hierarchy continue to push forward with the new stadium plans at Bramley-Moore Docks, even with the threat of relegation looming over their head.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seeking external investment to help with the construction of Everton's new ground.

It's claimed by The Independent that the new stadium is expected to cost Everton somewhere in the region of £500 million and £706 million, with the exact estimate still unknown.

However, as their on-pitch fortunes continue to dwindle, there are suggestions the project might not be completed at all, should Everton face relegation.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton's new stadium?

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown expressed concerns surrounding the future of the Bramley-Moore Dock project.

On Everton's new stadium, Brown said: "The big question mark here, with or without any added investment from outside, is whether Everton can build their stadium if they're in the Championship.

"A little while ago the noises coming privately from the club were suggesting that they wouldn't be able to build the stadium if they got relegated.

"Now, the club has said the opposite publicly since and something might have changed that we're not privy to, but that was certainly the case a few months back.

"I think without added investment that project is in serious danger, especially if you suddenly lose the regular income of TV money from the Premier League.”

What next for Everton in the Premier League?

It remains to be seen just how much of a financial impact relegation would have on the project, if Everton were to drop into the second tier.

In the short term at least, it's the job of Dyche and Co. to ensure the Toffees retain their first-tier status, starting with a crucial clash at home to high-flying Brentford on Saturday.

Everton are winless in all three of their head-to-heads against Brentford in the Premier League, having lost both matches against the Bees last season, before drawing 1-1 away in west London this time around (Flashscore).

Following that, a tricky run of fixtures awaits the Toffees either side of the international break, with matches against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Fulham to come.