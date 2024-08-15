Manchester United are still eyeing a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite before the summer transfer window closes for business, according to the MailOnline, who have reported that a deal for the Englishman could ‘go to the wire’.

So far this summer, Erik ten Hag have welcomed striker Joshua Zirkzee, right-back Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro to the fold as they look to improve on their worst-ever league finish of the Premier League era – eighth on 60 points.

A win in the FA Cup final against Manchester City gave the former Ajax, and alongside his new-look staff, he’ll be looking to creep into the top four spots in 2024/25 as the Red Devils kick off life under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS-led regime.

Man Utd Eye Move for Everton’s Branthwaite

Toffees remain firm on £70m asking price

Before the aforementioned duo of Yoro and De Ligt were snared by the Manchester-based club, the once-capped England international, Branthwaite, was the priority option. The former PSV Eindhoven ace even agreed personal terms with the club in mid-June.

Providing an update on Manchester United’s interest in the 22-year-old, who has previously been described as a 'superstar', MailOnline reported that he still remains a ‘key target’ despite their summer additions to his position.

Everton are remaining firm in their stance that Carlisle-born Branthwaite, who played 41 games in all competitions last term, will cost £70 million this summer, whereas his would-be buyers have no plans on going above the £60 million price point.

The report suggests that Manchester United, thanks to forking out north of £150 million on incoming already, have shifted their focus onto outgoings to free up funds and space for more acquisitions – Branthwaite included.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of those in the Everton squad, only James Tarkowksi and Jordan Pickford (3,420) played more Premier League minutes than Branthwaite last season (3,117).

Football Insider recently revealed that Ten Hag and his entourage had ‘reopened talks’ with Everton over the sought-after centre-half with a new proposal – in the region of £60 million – in the pipeline, with them confident a deal can be struck.

Back in July, a £50 million-worth offer from the 13-time Premier League champions was not enticing enough to make his current employers sell up, but an increased bid could make the move come to fruition.

Manuel Ugarte Remains Top Man Utd Target

Midfielder only wants Old Trafford move

A position in dire need of reinforcement is central midfield thanks to Donny van de Beek’s recent adieu coupled with concerns over the performances and respective futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

As a result, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte remains a ‘top target’ for Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT, though his employers’ asking price is still too high.

Ugarte vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Minutes 1,935 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.7 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Overall rating 7.15 6.97

The price of his signature is set at around the £51.4 million (€60m) mark by the French juggernauts, but Ten Hag and INEOS are unwilling to shell out what they value the midfielder, who only wants a move to Old Trafford, at.

Jorge Mendes, Ugarte’s agent, has reportedly travelled to England to hold talks with Manchester United over a prospective move for his client, but whether the two clubs can reach an agreement remains to be seen.

