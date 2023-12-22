Highlights Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been struggling to score goals recently but still offers value to the team with his work rate and physicality.

Beto, who signed from Udinese, could potentially take Calvert-Lewin's starting spot if his goal drought continues.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that Calvert-Lewin's lack of goals is not a major concern as Everton are still winning games, and he expects him to start scoring again soon.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been struggling to find the back of the net in recent weeks, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on the England international to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he's been slightly unlucky.

The former Sheffield United forward started the season in fine form, but he's suffered a bit of a goal drought over the last few months. Despite his struggles getting on the scoresheet, Sean Dyche continues to pick him regularly with the towering striker offering more than just goals in attack.

The Toffees have Beto, who signed from Udinese during the summer transfer window, waiting in the wings ready to take his shirt, but he's barely been given a chance to impress regularly. The Portuguese striker has scored twice in recent weeks off the bench, so Calvert-Lewin's place in the starting XI could be under threat if he continues to struggle to score goals.

Calvert-Lewin could soon lose his place

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries over the last few years, pushing Everton to fork out £26m to bring Beto to the Premier League, as per The Guardian. The former Udinese striker has been waiting patiently for a run of starts under Dyche this season, but Calvert-Lewin has been the preferred option in the centre-forward role.

Career league stats - Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Beto Stats Calvert-Lewin Beto Starts 155 76 Goals 55 35 Shots (per 90) 2.51 2.70 Assists 12 3 Aerial duels won (%) 47.1% 43.9% Stats according to FBref

Beto has shown throughout his career that he's capable of scoring regularly, whereas Calvert-Lewin has never been a top-level consistent scorer. The English striker has more to his game than just goals, with his hold-up play and physicality important to how Dyche wants to play. However, Beto has similar attributes alongside being more of a consistent finisher, so it could be time for Everton to unleash the 25-year-old.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the season that Calvert-Lewin is one of the best strikers in the Premier League after an impressive start to the season, but there's no doubt he's dropped off in recent weeks. However, the Toffees are still picking up results and have won their last four games in England's top flight without conceding, so there's an argument that Calvert-Lewin's lack of goals isn't having a major impact.

Against Fulham in the EFL Cup, where the Merseyside club lost on penalties, Calvert-Lewin was brought off for Beto in the second half, and the latter found the equaliser late in the game. With Tottenham Hotspur coming up on the weekend, it will be interesting to see if Beto is given a chance to start.

Paul Brown - Calvert-Lewin not a concern

Brown has now discussed Calvert-Lewin's recent form, suggesting that he needs a goal and will get his name on the scoresheet in the near future, hinting that he's not worried about his displays of late. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think he needs a goal. He has snatched at a couple of chances that he would normally put away but he is still getting into good positions. He's still looking dangerous and I still think he's proving that he's a key part of this team with all the rest of the work that he does. I don't think it'd be long before he gets back on the scoresheet. I just think he's too good a player. I wouldn't even say that he's particularly in a rut or anything at the moment. I just think he's been a little bit unlucky. Because the team is scoring, perhaps it hasn't been highlighted as much as it would be if they weren't finding the net and weren't winning games. So I don't think there's a big issue here and I still expect Calvert-Lewin to be back amongst the goals soon and I would strongly suspect he gets quite a few this season."

Against Fulham in the cup during the week, Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucoure missed the game through injury. After the devastating loss on penalties, Dyche spoke to the media regarding the likelihood of the duo featuring at the weekend.

The Everton boss confirmed that it was unlikely that Doucoure would be fit enough to face Spurs when the Toffees return to Premier League action on Saturday. Regarding other injuries, Dyche suggested that the next few days will be important in finding out if others will be able to feature, depending on the fitness of Mykolenko and how others recover after the Fulham fixture.