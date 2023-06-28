Everton could end up 'rubbing salt in the wounds' of relegated Leeds United by signing Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo Moreno this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees survived relegation on the final day of last season, avoiding the drop at Leeds' expense and Jones believes they should go on to snatch two of their star players.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo Moreno

There was a sense of déjà vu for Everton fans at the back end of last season, when for the second consecutive campaign, the Merseyside-based outfit avoided relegation in dramatic fashion.

This time it had gone to the wire, with a slender 1-0 victory against Bournemouth enough to keep Everton in the Premier League, while relegating both Leicester City and Leeds on the final day.

With their top-flight status intact, attention for the Everton hierarchy is to provide Sean Dyche with a squad capable of not only avoiding relegation, but also finishing as high up the table as possible.

However, as the circus surrounding their ownership rumbles on in the background, the Toffees may have to turn to alternative targets in the market instead.

And two names that have emerged as potential options are Leeds duo, Gnonto and Rodrigo.

What has Dean Jones said about Gnonto and Rodrigo?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted Everton could find good value for money in Gnonto and Rodrigo, while also piling the misery onto Leeds even further.

On Everton signing the attacking pair, Jones said: "Why not rub salt in the wounds of Leeds? I mean, you've helped send them down and managed to keep yourselves up, so why not try and sign two of their best players.”

How much would Gnonto and Rodrigo cost?

Not expected to be the biggest of spenders this summer, Everton will likely only sanction moves for either Gnonto or Rodrigo, if the finances allow for it.

Rodrigo could prove the shrewdest purchase of all, as according to reports coming out of Spain, the forward has a measly £3 million relegation clause in his contract.

It would give Everton the chance to free up funds elsewhere, which could be used to lure Gnonto to Goodison Park as well, with the Italian expected to cost considerably more than his Leeds teammate.

As per the Daily Mirror, Leeds, who only signed the winger last summer, value Gnonto at around £30 million and won't be willing to accept much less for his signature.

It means the two could be snatched up by Everton for a combined total of £33 million, making this double deal an attractive prospect for Dyche and Co.