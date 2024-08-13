Highlights Everton's pursuit of Vitor Roque could be a game-changer for the club given his potential as a top talent in football.

Roque's technical skills and versatility could make him a key player for Sean Dyche's side if the deal goes through.

Despite the Brazilian's limited playing time at Barcelona, the Toffees' pursuit of the teenager could prove to be one of the best signings of the summer.

Everton could pull off one of the signings of the summer after reportedly making a move to sign Vitor Roque from Barcelona. The Brazilian youngster is regarded as one of the best young players in the world and would mark a real coup for Sean Dyche's side.

The Toffees have struggled to make signings in recent years with financial struggles holding them back, but the summer transfer window has been a solid one to date. Former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye was snapped up from Marseille, while Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom joined on loan.

Jake O'Brien has been brought in from Lyon to bolster the defensive ranks and young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam made the switch from Aston Villa to Everton. It's been a fruitful summer so far for Dyche, but the former Burnley boss could yet welcome one of the most exciting players Goodison Park will have seen in years before the window slams shut.

Everton 'Bid £24m' For Vitor Roque

They aren't far from Barca's reasonable valuation

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that the English club tabled a bid of £24 million + add-ons for Barca's young talent. The Spanish giants rebuffed the offer but set a reasonable asking price. Hansi Flick's men are willing to part ways with the teenager for a fee in the region of £26-30 million.

It's unclear if Everton will be able to increase their offer to meet that valuation, as the Merseyside-based outfit must be wary of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules. It's been claimed that the club could be hit with yet another points deduction ahead of the 2024/25 season after receiving two in the prior term.

If they were to get the Roque deal over the line, Everton could become the envy of many top clubs in years to come, as the 19-year-old is expected to have a big future in the game. His time at Camp Nou has been short and doesn't look like it will last much longer, and the Premier League club look to be one of the front-runners to secure his signature.

Highly-Rated Youngster Could Shine

He's been described as a 'top talent'

There was an incredible amount of hype surrounding Everton's transfer target when he joined Barcelona in early 2024. Brazilian football scout Jacek Kulig was full of praise for Roque upon his move to the Catalan giants. Kulig called him: "A truly magnificent year for him. TOP talent."

He may have been overshadowed by fellow youngsters Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who have both made a significant impact in the first-team, but Roque has shown glimpses of his talent since moving to Spain. Brazil have a knack for producing world-class talent in the past and the 19-year-old could be the next on the production line.

Roque is technically gifted and has an excellent turn of pace. His ability to play across the front line would certainly be a massive positive if he were to move to Goodison Park. There's little doubt such a young star would fail to excite the fans and become a key figure of Dyche's team.

Vitor Roque's Barcelona Struggles

His winter arrival did him no favours

Former Barca boss Xavi was left frustrated at Roque's arrival in January 2024 as the Spaniard was under the impression that the youngster would join in the summer. Xavi stated (per GOAL):

"That’s how we planned it. We hadn’t planned for him coming so soon, we planned it for the summer, so he could continue learning as a player. Then we decided it was for the best for the club and for him, we had the chance to bring him in because of the injuries to Gavi and Balde so that he could train, get to know the club and his teammates, and then compete with his teammates."

Roque's first manager at Camp Nou then went on to explain the reason behind the player's lack of game time, saying: "The debate, for me, I don’t understand it. He is learning. There are footballers ahead of him, who are in better conditions, and that is why he plays less. These things have happened all my life."

Since being handed the number 19 shirt at Barcelona, Roque has played just 16 times and has only found the back of the net twice as a result. To sell the player before giving him a proper opportunity to make his mark would be foolish but could prove to be Everton's gain.

