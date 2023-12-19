Highlights Everton's recent run of form has given them hope in the Carabao Cup, but their focus on avoiding relegation may impact their ambitions.

The Toffees' lack of recent trophy success adds to the desire to win the competition and provide Everton fans with silverware.

Everton's quarter-final match against Fulham holds importance, but the Premier League could be the priority for Sean Dyche.

Everton face a huge fixture tonight as they look to secure their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why they could have the Premier League in the back of their mind.

Evertonians have been waiting a long time to see their side lift a trophy, so there's no doubt they will be desperate for Sean Dyche to take the Carabao Cup as seriously as possible. However, despite a recent run of form, the threat of relegation is still lingering in the background, and all it would take is a string of poor results to see them plunge into the bottom three once again.

Considering it's a quarter-final, Everton fans will be looking at the teams remaining and will fancy themselves. The Toffees are on an excellent run of form and won't be afraid of any side in the competition at the moment.

Everton fans are starved of silverware

The Toffees have won a host of trophies in the past, but some of the younger generation of supporters won't have seen their team lift any silverware. Everton haven't won a trophy since 1995, when the Merseyside club won the FA Cup, meaning any fan in their teenage years or early twenties haven't witnessed any success in their time as a supporter.

Everton's Carabao Cup run Fixture Score vs Doncaster Rovers (A) 2-1 win vs Aston Villa (A) 2-1 win vs Burnley (H) 3-0 win vs Fulham (H) 19th December Stats according to Sky Sports

The Toffees have now reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, and they will be looking at the teams left in the competition thinking they have a chance of at least reaching the final. Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides who have already been eliminated, with lower-league teams Port Vale and Middlesbrough still left in the competition.

Speaking ahead of Everton's fixture against Fulham, Dyche has discussed the importance of the Carabao Cup, but has also hinted that the Premier League is a priority...

"Trust me, you don't try to lose a cup. At the end of the day, I've said it for years as well, the Premier League thing with the kudos, the money, the feel, everybody wants the Premier League. Sometimes you have to weigh up what are the realities. I want a pride in these competitions."

Everton travel to Tottenham at the weekend in the Premier League, and there's no doubt Dyche could have that game in the back of his mind.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that this is a huge opportunity for Everton to at least reach the final of the Carabao Cup, but he doesn't expect the Toffees to go 'all out' to win it. Of course, the Merseyside club will be taking the game seriously, but they can't risk slipping back into the relegation battle, so the Premier League could be more important. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Outside of this fixture, there are only four Premier League teams left in it. I think it does present a huge opportunity for Everton to at least get to the final and then anything can happen. I don't think they will be going all out to win it. I think the league is clearly much more important to them. They've given themselves a little bit of breathing space by clawing back the 10 points already with this great little recent run, but they can't really afford to be throwing everything into a cup competition when their finances are so precarious. They can't risk slipping back into a relegation battle. So I think you'll see them go for it, but don't think it's exactly an all-or-nothing kind of deal for Everton this season."

Everton team news ahead of Fulham fixture

Against Burnley in Everton's recent Premier League game, Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye were both unavailable due to suspension. However, the Everton duo will be able to return against Fulham, which is a huge boost for Dyche with his small squad.

Vitalii Mykolenko missed the game through injury, so Evertonians will be sweating on his fitness ahead of tonight. Abdoulaye Doucoure was substituted at half-time, and Dyche provided an update on the duo after the Burnley victory. The Everton boss suggested that Doucoure and Mykolenko would be 'touch and go' ahead of the Fulham game.