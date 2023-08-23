Everton’s squad would still need “emergency surgery or upgrading” following the signings of Wilfried Gnonto and Che Adams, but journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with a reason why this may not happen.

Sean Dyche aims to bolster his Toffees squad in the remaining weeks of the transfer window after starting the season without so much as a goal or a point.

Everton transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto and Che Adams

Everton aim to secure two signings during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are looking to acquire the services of Leeds winger Gnonto, having seen four bids turned down for the teenage talent.

Following the rejection of Everton’s latest £25m offer, the 19-year-old has submitted a formal transfer request to the Yorkshire outfit in a last-ditch attempt to push through a move to the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, according to the MailOnline, Everton have made an improved offer worth £15m to sign Southampton striker Adams.

The Blues had a £12m bid rejected for the Scotland international last Friday but have made another play to secure the 27-year-old’s services this summer.

Everton are in desperate need of firepower, having failed to hit the back of the net this season, and could look to Gnonto and Adams as the answer to their problems in the remaining weeks of the market.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to sign Adams isn’t far away, hinting that Everton are further along in their pursuit of the Southampton man than the Leeds star.

But the journalist claims that despite Everton’s squad being in desperate need of reinvestment, the club can’t financially provide the funds for further signings if deals for Adams and Gnonto are secured.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Everton?

Asked if Everton could strengthen further after the signings of Adams and Gnonto, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm not sure there is any money to strengthen any further. They'd be doing pretty well if they managed to get Adams and Gnonto over the line. I think that would stretch the finances in itself.

“Many other areas still need emergency surgery or upgrading, but I just can't see Everton doing any more business unless they can sell someone for a decent fee. That money would need to be immediately made available for other transfers, which is a big question mark under the current regime.

“I wouldn't expect any more signings than those two or alternatives should one of them fail. But you won't see Everton spending big money before the window closes.”

What next for Everton this summer?

It’s set to be a fascinating remainder of the transfer window at Goodison Park as Everton aim to secure their two primary targets this summer.

Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees are contemplating signing Troyes striker Mama Balde, but he may be a backup option for Adams.

And Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that the Merseyside outfit have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire.

With a massive game at the bottom of the league against Wolverhampton Wanderers to come this weekend, Dyche must ensure his squad’s focus remains on on-pitch matters throughout the week.