Highlights Everton are progressing in signing 18-year-old William Tamen to boost their U21 ranks and potentially join the senior side.

Tamen impressed during his trial with Everton's U21 team and could become a key part of their future plans on the defensive line.

Manchester United are confident in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, who has attracted interest for his solid performances.

Everton are making progress in their pursuit of signing Burton Albion centre-back William Tamen this summer, according to The Athletic, who revealed that the 18-year-old will initially strengthen the Merseysiders’ academy ranks.

Thus far this summer, Sean Dyche and his entourage have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of an all-important campaign with Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jesper Lindstrom, albeit on loan, joining the club.

Although Everton’s defensive record last season was particularly strong, finishing with the fourth-least goals conceded, the former Burnley chief is keen to bolster the options at his disposal, all while planning for the future.

Everton Deal for Tamen ‘Making Progress’

Poised to strengthen the Toffees’ youth set-up for now

Tamen, a 2006-born centre-half who has piqued the interest of Everton, emerged through his current employers’ academy ranks before getting a shot at senior football, all while enjoying a loan spell at Mickleover during the latter stages of 2023/24.

The Athletic, in their transfer round-up, revealed that Tamen’s move to Goodison Park is gaining traction after the 18-year-old impressed on trial with their Under-21s side over the summer.

A permanent move is now in the works and Dyche and Co are hoping to strike a deal before the summer transfer window comes to a close. Last season alone, the youngster featured on a trio of occasions for Burton’s first team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tamen made his senior debut for Burton Albion against Everton’s Under-21s.

He also captained their academy side in the FA Youth Cup, proving his leadership ability from the centre of the back line, something that would have impressed the Everton hierarchy.

During his short, but sweet, stint with Mickleover, a seventh-tier Northern Premier League outfit, Tamen continued to impress, and, per The Athletic’s report, Everton are keen to strengthen their under-21 ranks with the view in mind that he’ll eventually become a crucial part of the senior side.

In the starlet’s position, Everton already boast the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, while the aforementioned addition of O’Brien will also strengthen their options this term. With interest in Branthwaite’s signature rife and Tarkowski now 31 years of age, signing someone of Tamen’s age and ilk is a shrewd move from the Toffees.

Man Utd Have ‘Reopened’ Talks for Branthwaite

The Red Devils are ‘confident’ over a summer move

As alluded to, Branthwaite’s string of performances in the Everton back line last season has piqued the interest of many clubs around Europe – most notably, Manchester United.

And despite the lack of clamour over a potential switch in the last couple of weeks, Football Insider has now reported that the 13-time Premier League champions have ‘reopened’ talks to sign the sought-after central defender.

Branthwaite's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Everton Squad Metric Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Minutes 3,117 3rd Pass success rate (%) 80.1 7th Aerials won per game 2.7 3rd Tackles per game 1.9 6th Interceptions per game 1.4 2nd Overall rating 6.90 3rd

The report suggests that Manchester United are ‘confident’ that Dyche and Co will accept their third bid after having their two opening proposals for the former Carlisle United man rejected.

Branthwaite, 22, has played 54 games for the Toffees and earned his first senior England appearances last season on the back of his performances at club level. His employers are keen to retain his services beyond the summer, however.

All statistics per WhoScored