Everton’s latest setback in their fight against relegation will raise fresh concern over Jordan Pickford staying at the club next season - despite his new deal.

A new four-and-a-half-year contract at the club announced last month does not include exit clauses around the Toffees dropping out of the Premier League, which has been seen as a positive sign of his loyalty and vision.

Yet playing in the Championship would present a potential problem, given the season leads into the European Championship in Germany when Pickford will once again be aiming to be England’s No.1 at a major tournament.

Jordan Pickford could be at risk

Pickford, 28, has 50 caps and was in goal at the Qatar World Cup but hopes of keeping that role for Euro 2024 could be at risk if he is not playing in England’s top division.

Right now, he faces competition from the likes of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United's Nick Pope for his spot under Gareth Southgate, with both of those goalkeepers potentially having Champions League football on the radar next season given the position of their respective clubs in the Premier League table.

There is no doubting his desire to stay with Everton as they fight to stay in the Premier League, currently sat one point from safety, but he would need to seek assurances over that England spot.

Pickford's situation is high-profile

It is an issue that will affect other relegation threatened teams too, yet Pickford would be a high-profile case given the importance of his place in the England set-up. Pickford’s current market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €28 million (£25m) and he has been linked with Tottenham as they consider plans for a new keeper in the next transfer window.

The former Sunderland stopper has racked up an impressive 204 top-flight appearances for the Toffees since his £30m move from the Stadium of Light in 2017, and has kept a total of 59 clean sheets for both clubs while also winning the save of the season in the 2021-22 campaign, as per PremierLeague.com.

Everton have an opportunity to pull Nottingham Forest back into the dogfight this weekend when they meet at the City Ground.

Boss Sean Dyche sparked an initial response from Everton when he took over with 1-0 wins against Arsenal and Leeds, but a 4-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday is a reminder of the job in hand as it followed on from losses against Aston Villa at Goodison Park and Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.