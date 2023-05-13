Everton manager Sean Dyche’s decision to bring Yerry Mina into the starting lineup “does not bode well” for Conor Coady at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

Everton news – Conor Coady

Having arrived on an initial season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, Coady was thrust into action as a partner to James Tarkowski under Frank Lampard at the start of the season.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a positive start to his career at Goodison, and it looked a given that the Toffees would be taking up the option of signing him on a permanent deal for a paltry £4.5m at the end of the season.

However, a drop-off in form for both the sweeper and the side meant that Lampard was relieved of his duties in January, with Dyche coming in as his replacement towards the end of that month.

And with Yerry Mina coming into the side for the Merseyside outfit’s 5-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion this week, Coady’s long-term future at Goodison could be in doubt.

In March, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Liverpool-born star was facing an “uncertain future” with his current club.

But Brown has said Coady is still “renowned as a leader in the dressing room” amid question marks over his next step at Everton.

What has Brown said about Everton and Coady?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “For Dyche to suddenly bring Yerry Mina in does not bode well for Coady. I would say that Coady is renowned as a leader in the dressing room and a brilliant influence around the teams he's in, whether he's playing or not.”

Would Coady be a good signing for Everton?

Despite not being a regular under Dyche, for a price of £4.5m, Coady could prove to be a valuable piece of business for the Goodison Park outfit, even if it’s just to have another leader in the dressing room.

The ten-cap England international has over 150 Premier League appearances to his name, most of which came during his time as Wolves captain.

But the 6 foot 1 star enjoyed most of his success playing at the centre of a back three, with two centre-backs on either side offering more protection, whilst he rakes the ball out to the flanks.

With Dyche tending to prefer a four-at-the-back system, the likes of James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey will generally act as the 51-year-old’s selected options at the heart of the defence.

Therefore, Coady’s future at Everton is no closer to being resolved as we head towards the end of the season.