Everton’s potential permanent signing of current loan star Conor Coady this summer looks "uncertain", journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The centre-back has recently been dropped from Sean Dyche’s starting lineup ahead of a huge few weeks for the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton transfer news – Conor Coady

Back in October, it was revealed that Everton had the option to buy Coady permanently for just £4.5m come the end of the season, having initially signed the sweeper on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive partnership with James Tarkowski in the early stages of his Toffees career, but a downward spiral in form has now led to Dyche removing him from the starting XI, with Ben Godfrey being the preferred option at the heart of the defence for the time being.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that signing Coady permanently might not be a “smart move” if the club are relegated to the Championship, with the Liverpool-born star’s age and likely wage demands potentially being an issue.

And Jones has suggested that he is uncertain whether the former Wolves captain will be signed, even if Dyche can guide the Merseyside outfit away from danger come the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Everton and Coady?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If Everton go down, there are definitely doubts about him staying, even if they stay up, I’m not wholly sure if he's going to be staying either. It's a strange one, but Conor Coady is an uncertain situation.”

How has Coady performed this season?

Up until recently, Coady - who has previosuly been described as the "perfect leader" by The Athletic's Tim Spiers - had been trusted to start in every Premier League game that he was available for, but has missed the side’s last three fixtures, as Dyche looks to mix it up at the back.

The 10-cap England international has made 23 appearances this season, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing one assist.

The 6 foot 1 defender has earned himself a WhoScored rating of 6.43 for his displays in the Premier League this campaign, ranking as the side’s 16th-best-performing player, indicating that he has not hit his best form at Goodison Park.

Therefore, Coady’s future at Everton seems uncertain at the time of writing, given that he has fallen out of favour with Dyche whilst the club’s Premier League status looks precarious at best.