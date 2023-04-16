Everton could consider allowing Amadou Onana to leave Goodison Park this summer, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are currently caught up in a relegation battle and are having financial problems so could be forced to sell players in the next transfer window.

Everton transfer news — Amadou Onana

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently told NUFC Blog that Newcastle United have an interest in Onana and it could become more concrete once the market is open again.

According to Tavolieri, the midfielder is also in love with the project at St James' Park.

Everton only signed Onana from Lille last summer in a £33m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, but the club aren't in a good place right now.

The Premier League outfit have made financial losses for the fifth successive year after reporting a deficit of around £44m in 2021–22 (also via BBC Sport).

What has Paul Brown said about Amadou Onana and Everton?

If Everton are forced to get rid of players this summer, Brown expects Onana to be one name they consider selling.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If they were forced to sell players, I'm sure he might become someone they consider allowing to leave. But I would like to think if they did, they would have someone lined up to come in and fit that profile straight away."

Will Amadou Onana have suitors this summer?

There very well could be a market for Onana at the end of the season. As well as Newcastle, Chelsea have also been looking at the 21-year-old.

According to The Telegraph, Onana has already knocked back an approach from the Blues, which was made in January.

The player himself has also stated that he sees himself at an even bigger club than Everton one day.

"I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself," he told SoFoot in an interview last month. "I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide."

It's clear that Onana is one of Everton's most valuable assets right now. Should they find themselves in a position where they do need to make some money in the summer, the Belgium international represents a chance to bring in a good amount of cash.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be a shock to see Onana leave Goodison Park in the next transfer window, especially if Sean Dyche's men fail to beat the drop.