Highlights Everton are eyeing Chelsea's Armando Broja for £30 million, but face competition from Brentford and AC Milan.

Broja is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, and is likely to leave, with Everton possibly targeting him as a successor to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees are also considering a £28m move for Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton are considering making a fresh approach for Chelsea striker Armando Broja but will face stiff competition from Brentford for his signature, according to CaughtOffside.

Broja endured a miserable loan spell at Fulham in the second half of last season, playing just 88 Premier League minutes for the Cottagers. Despite this, several clubs have been linked with a move for the Albanian, with the likes of Everton, AC Milan, and Southampton showing an interest.

The Toffees were understood to be in talks to land the number nine valued at £30 million earlier this summer, but concrete speculation hasn't followed this initial flurry of reports. Now, however, CaughtOffside suggest that the Merseyside club will return with an improved proposal, as they look for either competition or a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been linked with West Ham and Newcastle.

Everton Eye Broja

The striker is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge

Developing through Chelsea's prestigious academy, Broja enjoyed impressive temporary stints at Vitesse Arnhem and Southampton before breaking into the Blues' first team. The Albania international has featured 38 times for the West London outfit over the last two seasons, despite suffering from a cruciate ligament tear in his knee during that time.

However, after being shipped out to Craven Cottage in the latter half of last campaign, the 22-year-old has fallen in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. New boss Enzo Maresca is said to deem Broja as surplus to requirements, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku ahead of him, while there have been suggestions that Todd Boehly is in the market for a further striker addition.

Thus, the forward is likely to leave his boyhood club in this window, with several interested parties ready to pounce. CaughtOffside suggest that the player is waiting to see if Milan will make a move towards the end of the window, with the Italian club understood to be looking at him.

While the report indicates that Brentford may initiate a move if they're to lose Ivan Toney this summer, it also suggests that Everton are the side most prepared to match Chelsea's £30 million valuation. The Merseysiders' first-choice centre forward, Calvert-Lewin, is being eyed by West Ham, which could mean Sean Dyche has to act quickly to replace him.

It's believed that Broja has been identified as the ideal replacement for Calvert-Lewin, with Everton possibly prepared to move for him regardless of their existing target man's future.

Broja showed his best form so far during a loan spell at St Mary's, where then-manager Ralph Hasenhuttl labelled him as "dangerous" as he netted six goals in 32 appearances for the Saints.

Broja's 2021/22 Premier League Statistics (For Southampton) Appearances 32 Goals 6 Shots Per 90 2.05 Expected Goals Per 90 0.27 Key Passes Per 90 0.46 Expected Assists Per 90 0.01 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.51

Everton Considering Move for Gnonto

Leeds value the Italian at £28m

As well as bolstering down the middle, Dyche will be keen to supplement his existing core of wingers. The likes of Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil were overburdened last season, so acquiring greater depth to support the pair could prove hugely important for the Toffees next season.

Wilfried Gnonto has reportedly been identified as a potential option to fill this role in the squad, with Everton evaluating the prospect of making a bid worth £28 million for the Italian winger. A sum in this ballpark is likely to be a sufficient offer to land the 20-year-old, who netted eight goals in the Championship last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024