Highlights Everton eye Arsenal outcast Nketiah to provide competition for the solitary striker berth at Goodison Park.

French club Marseille are also interested in the Englishman too, thus providing competition for the Toffees.

Gnonto's potential move to Everton is currently still alive, with the club eager to strike despite past rejections.

Everton are looking to bolster their centre forward ranks this summer and, according to journalist Sebastien Vidal, the Toffees have expressed their admiration for Arsenal outcast Eddie Nketiah ahead of a prospective move.

Although Sean Dyche and his entourage have Dominic Calvert-Lewin to lead the line and Beto to provide cover for the Englishman, neither striker is of the calibre that the former Burnley chief desires to boast heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, largely thanks to their points' deduction, Everton relied on their resolute defence – the fourth best in England’s top division – to evade the prospect of relegation. Now, for Dyche, it’s time to reinforce their attack.

Everton are Keen Admirers of Nketiah

Marseille also in the mix of potential suitors

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vidal suggested that Everton and their sporting director Kevin Thelwell – in particular – are keen admirers of Nketiah, as are French club Olympique Marseille. Describing the potential summer move for the 25-year-old as a ‘boon’ for Everton and their management, Vidal said:

“Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell has expressed his admiration for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The Toffees are keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old, despite continued interest from Olympique Marseille. "A potential move for Nketiah to Goodison Park would be a boon for Sean Dyche, who is looking to improve his side’s attacking effectiveness.”

In terms of Marseille, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Nketiah, 25, is willing to open talks with the Ligue 1 side – who have reportedly tabled a bid north of €20 million - over a potential move.

A one-cap England international, London-born Nketiah has struggled to assert himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta’s watch in north London and could welcome a move, whether that’s to remain in England or abroad, with open arms.

Nketiah, Calvert-Lewin, Beto - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Nketiah Calvert-Lewin Beto Minutes 1,073 2,189 939 Goals 5 7 3 Assists 2 2 0 Shots per game 1.4 2.3 1.4 Aerials won per game 0.9 4.4 1.6 Dribbles per game 0.3 0.4 0.5 Overall rating 6.53 6.79 6.32

Despite being called ‘top-level’ by the Spanish tactician, the centre forward has endured a lack of opportunities in recent times, having totted up just 1,393 minutes of action across all competitions in 2023/24.

In that time frame, the former Leeds United man notched nine goal contributions (six goals and three assists) but failed to convince his boss that he’s deserving of a starting spot, hence why they are so open to offloading the Hale End graduate.

Everton Move for Wilfried Gnonto Still on the Cards

A £23m bid has been rejected this summer

The talk of last summer, a move which never came to fruition, was Wilfried Gnonto’s ‘inevitable’ switch to Goodison Park from Elland Road. The gifted Italian, 20, was subject to a multitude of offers from the Toffees.

No proposals to break Leeds’ resolve, and he was ultimately blocked by the 49ers from leaving the club. Now, a year on, TEAMtalk have reported that Everton are still interested in his signature, with a deal described as being ‘not dead’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gnonto is Italy's youngest-ever goalscorer after netting against Germany aged 18 years 222 days.

The report revealed that the aforementioned Thelwell is ‘very keen’ on luring Gnonto to the club – using the money earned from Amadou Onana’s exit – before the window slams shut for business on August 30.

According to The Athletic, Leeds sources suggest they have rejected a £23 million-worth offer from the Merseyside-based outfit this summer. In 72 appearances for his current employers, the diminutive wide man has plundered 13 goals and seven assists.

