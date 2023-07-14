Everton could be forced to offload players this summer for financial reasons, and they could be expecting a call soon for one of their stars, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a slow transfer window for the Toffees so far.

Everton transfer news - Latest

After being embroiled in two relegation battles in a row, reinforcements will be necessary for Everton this summer.

However, due to their financial problems, a big sale could occur before they can start splashing the cash.

Everton are close to completing the signing of former Aston Villa full-back Ashley Young, which sums up their current situation.

Young is now 38 years old and won't cost the Toffees a penny - although a model professional and likely to be a good squad player, it's not exactly the most inspiring signing.

In terms of outgoings, Ellis Simms has completed a move to Coventry City, further emphasising Everton's need to bring in strikers in the summer transfer window.

As per Transfermarkt, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Vitalii Mykolenko, and Jordan Pickford are Everton's most valuable players, so they may look to cash in on one in order to provide a transfer kitty.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has suggested that Everton might be expecting a call from Chelsea regarding Onana, due to the ongoing transfer saga involving Moises Caicedo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton will be slightly nervous if Chelsea fail to sign Caicedo because they will soon be getting a call asking for talks over Amadou Onana.

"Chelsea have not given up on signing Caicedo, and to be honest, if Brighton & Hove Albion keep playing hardball in negotiations, I’m starting to hear the player will be tempted to push for the transfer, but it’s dragging on and Chelsea’s interest in Onana as a fallback option is legit.

"So far, Everton have escaped any serious calls on this one even though he has also been checked out by Man United and Arsenal. But this would be a scenario that tests their resolve around selling him - which they don’t want to do - and also the player's commitment to the cause.

"Onana loves playing for Everton. You can see his passion and commitment every time he plays and he has taken to the Premier League brilliantly. But he’s 21, he’s got a high ceiling, his physicality is great.

"And, of course, Frank Lampard knows all about him and has confirmed all the traits that could make him an absolute colossus for years to come in this division. The other option for Chelsea will be Romeo Lavia, so Everton must hope that is a higher priority to them."

What's next for Everton and Onana?

As mentioned, Chelsea are pushing for Caicedo, but the west London club are refusing to meet Brighton's £100m valuation as it stands, as per the Guardian.

As Jones mentioned, Onana could be a fallback option for Chelsea, but there's no doubt Everton will want this situation resolved as soon as possible.

Offloading Onana isn't ideal and they would have to replace him, alongside strengthening other areas of the pitch.

If the Belgian midfielder was to depart in August, it might be difficult to find a replacement in time for the new season.