Everton could be set to hijack Nottingham Forest's move for Paraguay star Ramon Sosa, according to TEAMtalk.

Forest have been in direct talks with the player's club CA Talleres and view him as a key target for the transfer window, with club bosses pushing to get a deal done before the start of the Premier League season amid competition for his signature.

But the Toffees could be set to enter the race and firm up their interest in the forward after Sean Dyche made it his "top priority" to add to his winger options before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Everton to Hijack Ramon Sosa Move

Chelsea and Wolves also interested in Paraguay international

After allowing Arnaut Danjuma to leave after his loan deal at Goodison Park expired, and selling Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa this summer, there was a huge push for wide players to come into the club.

Jack Harrison has since returned on another season-long loan deal from Leeds United, while the Toffees completed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for Napoli star Jesper Lindstrom and signed forward Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille on a permanent transfer.

Ramon Sosa Talleres Stats for 2023 season Games 22 Goals 4 Assists 4

Sean Dyche has also shown great interest in Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto once again, but the Whites' £25million valuation is proving problematic and Everton chief Kevin Thelwell could now turn his attention to Sosa with the player "desperate" to move to the Premier League.

Sosa can play on either wing or up front and described as being blessed with "electric pace", has managed 17 goals and 13 assists in 56 appearances since joining CA Talleres in January 2023.

Everton Bid Made for Tammy Abraham

Abraham holding out for AC Milan

With plenty of speculation around the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park, it seems as though the club are keeping their options open for a new striker to come in.

Reports in Italy suggest that the club have tabled an offer to AS Roma for England international and former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham, and they are willing to compete with West Ham to get a deal done.

However Abraham also has interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, and is holding out for an offer from the Milan outfit in order to stay in Italy and continue playing Champions League football.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.