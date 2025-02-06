Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison could leave the club in the coming transfer windows after suffering a lack of game time in north London due to injuries - and Graeme Bailey has spoken about a potential return to Everton, with the Toffees being linked late in January.

Richarlison's underwhelming spell at Tottenham has seen him linked with moves away from the club in the past few transfer windows - but one move that would be a real fairytale would be a return to Merseyside, where the Brazilian spent the best years of his Premier League career. However, despite both the Toffees and the forward sharing their love for one another, a deal between Everton and Tottenham could be brokered - with Daniel Levy likely to demand that the Goodison Park outfit cough up a record transfer fee for his services.

Richarlison Move to Everton 'Not Ruled Out Completely'

The Toffees would have to cough up a considerable amount for his services

Everton were linked on deadline day after Mathys Tel's move to join Ange Postecoglou's side, though a deal didn't materialise, despite that pushing Richarlison further down the pecking order.

Richarlison's Everton statistics - goals and assists by competition Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 135 43 12 FA Cup 9 5 0 League Cup 8 5 1

Meanwhile, David Moyes will be keen to add goals to his goal-shy squad, only adding Carlos Alcaraz join the club in the latter stages of the window, and with financial issues, that will be at the forefront of their minds with their new stadium move-in date set for August. But they could really get fans on board with a move for Richarlison - which Bailey did not rule out ahead of the coming windows, though he did state that any move would be unlikely. He said to Everton News:

"The club love Richarlison and he loves the club – but to bring him back Everton would have to break their transfer record. Richarlison did not want to move to Saudi last summer but returning home to Everton could be an attractive option. “Whilst unlikely I would not rule it out completely – it would certainly be some splash before moving to Bramley Moore Dock.”

Everton have struggled in attack this season, despite scoring three goals in two of Moyes' four games in charge, and Richarlison would fix that. The Brazilian scored 43 Premier League goals in his four full seasons at Goodison Park, including 13 apiece in each of his first two campaigns on Merseyside, and he's certainly a player who knows where the net is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has 20 goals in 48 games for Brazil.

At the age of just 27, the former Watford forward has a few years left in the tank yet - and with 62 top-flight goals, his return to the blue half of the city could be a real morale booster as they venture on new horizons on the waterfront.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

