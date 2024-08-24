Everton are expected to make at least two more signings before the end of the transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed.

Sean Dyche has already completed deals for the likes of James O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom this summer, but the former Watford boss is still on the lookout for reinforcements.

The Toffees made a rough start to their Premier League campaign, losing 3-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. The defeat, coupled with the manner of it, made it clear that some more names needed to come through the doors at Goodison Park, and Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that he foresees Everton being busy in the week leading up to the deadline.

Everton Expected to Be Busy

Romano has claimed there are possibilities in several key areas

Asked about what Everton fans could expect with the transfer deadline fast approaching, the Italian expert revealed that a minimum of two names could join the Merseyside club:

"They could be busy, for sure. I think they could do something, maybe two signings or something like that. Let's see how many. But for sure, they will be busy. "They're exploring opportunities that we know about. The financial fair play situation is not making things super easy for them, but they're still actively working on several things. We said about Trippier, but there could also be other possibilities in several different positions. So, I think Everton will be active."

Evertonian supporters will be hoping that the ongoing situation surrounding the club's ownership doesn't impact their transfer business in the coming days. It has been reported that Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is set to reach an agreement with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to acquire his 94.1% stake in the club.

Textor has already made his intentions clear after releasing a statement to Palace fans saying that he is looking at selling his shares in the London club to one of numerous candidates who have expressed an interest.

Trippier Could Reunite with Sean Dyche

The 33-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle

As mentioned by Romano, one of the prominent names linked with a move to Everton is England international, Kieran Trippier. The full-back was a prominent feature for the Three Lions during their run to the Euro 2024 final, but struggled throughout the tournament after a less than stellar campaign at club level.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 vs 2023/24 Stats Output (2022/23) Squad rank (2022/23) Output (2023/24) Squad rank (2023/24) Appearances 38 =1st 26 8th Assists 7 1st 10 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st 2.3 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st 2.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd 2 2nd Match rating 7.41 1st 7.07 4th

With the emergence of Tino Livramento at St James' Park, it has been suggested that Trippier, who has been a marquee name at the club ever since his arrival in 2022, could be offloaded.

It is believed that a move to Goodison Park is one of the more likely solutions for the 33-year-old, which would see him link up with Sean Dyche for the second time in his career having previously worked with him at Burnley. There has reportedly also been interest from abroad, with Atalanta and Galatasaray supposedly keen on bringing the Englishman in. Trippier does have a history of playing outside his homeland, having spent 18 months under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, where he won a La Liga title.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 24/08/2024