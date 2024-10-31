Everton boss Sean Dyche could oversee a sale in the January transfer window as they aim to raise funds to spend in other areas - with reports suggesting that the Toffees would accept a 'decent' bid for striker Beto if any interested side makes a move for the Portugal-born star in the winter.

Armando Broja's signing on transfer deadline day means that the Chelsea man would likely rival Dominic Calvert-Lewin for minutes once he is back to full fitness, and that would push Beto further down the pecking order - with the 26-year-old then unlikely to play as regularly as he has in recent months despite reports earlier stating that he would stay in the winter window.

Bailey: Beto 'Available' for Everton January Exit

The striker has not managed to make the starting XI often on Merseyside

And, as a result, a report from Graeme Bailey states that Everton 'would accept' a decent bid to sell Beto in the January transfer window having failed to make an impression at Goodison Park since joining the club last summer.

Beto's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 939 15th Goals 3 =4th Shots Per Game 1.4 7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 7th Match rating 6.32 17th

Bailey told Everton.News:

“I’m told that he will be available in January if and when it comes to that. It’s one of those which wasn’t that wise in hindsight. To be fair I don’t think there’s that much pressure on him. Everton fans weren’t looking to him as the oracle. “It was one of them where it wasn’t quite a shot in the dark as he’s okay at what he does but he’s no more than that. “Obviously we’ve got to see Armando Broja coming back to fitness, and once Broja does come back to fitness we don’t envisage [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin moving this January, never say never, but as it stands don’t expect that to happen. “So if and when Broja returns and Calvert-Lewin’s there, Beto’s going to have even less of a chance. I don’t think Everton will be desperate unless they get a decent bid. They’ll tackle it in January.”

Beto has only played 52 minutes of Premier League football this season, though he was Everton's saviour over the weekend as he notched a stoppage-time header against Fulham to prolong their unbeaten run in the league to five games - and with a goal against Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup, he's shown that he can play in the low-profile games and excel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beto has just four goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Everton.

But last season's debut campaign saw the £25million Lisbon-born star bag just three goals in the top-flight and, as a result, he likely won't be used by Dyche going forward.

Related Finance Expert Drops Worrying New Everton Takeover Update Everton are edging closer to being taken over by the Friedkin Group but a deal may not be done until the new year, reports have stated.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.