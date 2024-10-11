Everton could price Manchester United and fellow Premier League clubs out of a move to sign Jarrad Branthwaite after slapping a £100m price tag on the English defender, according to Football Insider.

The Toffees are reluctant to let go of their star centre-back cheaply and have reportedly placed a fresh valuation on the 22-year-old according to former scout Mick Brown, having rebuffed offers from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

Branthwaite was heavily linked with a Goodison Park exit this summer and had given the green light for a move to United, before Everton rejected two offers, the latest reaching £50m.

Reports have indicated that Everton will maintain their stance on the promising defender after Dan Friedkin’s takeover, and they will not entertain offers in January that fall short of their valuation.

Branthwaite was a priority target for Erik ten Hag and the Man Utd hierarchy before they opted to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the new campaign.

However, the French star has so far missed the entire opening phase of the season due to injury, while De Ligt has struggled along with many others in a red shirt.

Everton Set New Branthwaite Price

Amid Premier League interest

Alongside Man United, Liverpool have also been named as admirers of Branthwaite and could soon identify the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for their captain Virgil van Dijk, who has less than 12 months remaining on his Anfield contract.

After missing the start of the season due to injury, Branthwaite returned to Premier League action on September 28 and helped the Toffees secure their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

However, the Englishman was absent once again for their recent 0-0 draw against Newcastle United, after suffering a thigh injury in training last week.

Everton fans will hope Branthwaite’s swift return to action proves vital for the Toffees' bid for Premier League survival once more.

The 22-year-old’s impressive partnership with James Tarkowski steered the club to safety during a tumultuous 2023/24 season, where he featured in all but three top-flight games and was third in minutes played among Everton players.

Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 35 Goals 3 Ball recoveries per 90 5.23 Tackles per 90 1.91 Interceptions per 90 1.44 Pass completion 79.8%

Beto Linked With Everton Exit

Amid Goodison Park struggles

AS Roma are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Beto, who has fallen out of Sean Dyche’s rotation at Goodison Park at the start of the 2024/25 season, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old has completed just 43 minutes of Premier League football in the first seven rounds of games and could soon put an end to his struggles on Merseyside by securing a move back to Serie A.

The report suggests Roma could plan a move for Beto as early as January, 18 months after he joined Everton from Italian side Udinese.

Since his arrival in August 2023, the Lisbon-born forward has made 43 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions, scoring six goals.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.