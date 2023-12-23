Highlights Everton might consider a deal for Iliman Ndiaye in January as they need to be 'creative' in the transfer market due to financial constraints.

Ndiaye has struggled to make an impact at Marseille and has just one goal to his name this season.

Despite concerns about the Africa Cup of Nations and player versatility, journalist Paul Brown believes Ndiaye could be a valuable signing for Everton.

Everton might have to be 'creative' in the transfer market if they wish to bring Iliman Ndiaye to the club in January, even if journalist Paul Brown believes the ex-Sheffield United star is 'similar' to Arnaut Danjuma.

Ndiaye left England in the summer, leaving recently promoted Sheffield United for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, but game time has been restricted for the forward. Costing the French side £20 million, it was dubbed a move to his boyhood club, yet less than six months later, Ndiaye could once again be on the move.

And if he is to leave southern France, it's suggested Everton will be at the front of the queue waiting to sign him.

Ndiaye option for Everton in January window

A chunk of the reason behind Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League last season, Ndiaye featured in all 46 matches for the Blades, finishing the campaign with an impressive 25 G/A contributions. Widely considered one of their most important players from the 2022/23 campaign, it was no surprise to see Ndiaye attracting outside attention during the transfer window, with Marseille snapping him up when the window opened.

However, things haven't exactly worked out for the forward since making his dream move to France, as 15 games into the campaign, the 23-year-old has just one goal to show to his name. While he has notched up a further three assists for the 1992 Champions League winners, it's been a difficult start to life for Ndiaye, who is now being tipped with a move back to England.

Everton linked with ex-Blades man Ndiaye

Reports have suggested Ndiaye could be made available for loan by Marseille when the window opens up next month, with Premier League clubs already registering their interest. Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are both name-checked as potential options, while Everton are said to be monitoring his situation too.

Everton have long-standing interest in Ndiaye, with the Toffees said to have been tracking his progress before the Marseille move in the summer. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in June that the Senegal international is being targetted by the Goodison Park outfit, only for Marseille to win the race and sign the attacker.

Everton were able to tempt current forward Danjuma to the club instead, but with Ndiaye links starting to pop back up again, there have been claims that the two forwards are in some ways similar, given their versatility across the front line.

Hinting the pair have similar traits, journalist Brown admitted that the Ndiaye and Danjuma transfers would be comparable, but suggested it wasn't a reason for Everton to back out of any potential move. Mooting Ndiaye could prove a crucial option for Sean Dyche and Co. in the second half of the campaign, the reliable reporter tipped Everton to be in the mix for his signature.

On the current situation involving Ndiaye, Marseille and Everton, journalist Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Everton are going to have to be creative in the transfer market, if they want to bring somebody in, it’s probably going to have to be a loan, just because they need to protect their finances a little bit with the current investigation that's going on into them. “I can see it from one point of view because Ndiaye can play multiple positions. He’s played on both wings, he can play more centrally, and he'd be a useful and versatile member of the squad, but it feels to me like he would be a kind of Danjuma signing, who in theory could come in and offer some competition in various parts of the pitch. “But because of the AFCON issue, I think it would be strange if they were to target him too hard.”

Everton looking up after rocky start

Had things worked out differently for the Merseyside outfit, there is every chance they would've been entering the new year amid a relegation battle. But despite the best efforts of the Premier League to knock them off course, Everton have shrugged off the 10-point deduction and are now looking up, rather than down the table.

It's something they'll be looking to continue over the festive period, with Manchester City their next opponent in the league. City, who haven't played a league match since December 16th, could be jaded from their Club World Cup exploits, with Dyche's men hoping to capitalise at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Following that, 2023 concludes for Everton with a trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, while the new year begins with an FA Cup third-round tie away to Crystal Palace.