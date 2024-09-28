Everton will be desperately looking for their first win of the season, after last weekend's draw with Leicester stopped a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats. This, amid the backdrop over who may take over the club.

Crystal Palace are also on the hunt for their first league win of the campaign. The Eagles will have gained confidence from digging in to get a point against Manchester United, but they will need to start the game far quicker than they have their last few games.

Palace have at least had a victory in the League Cup. Everton, on the other hand, went out of the competition at home on penalties to Southampton. They would have hoped to have begun their last season at Goodison Park in more exciting fashion. Palace haven't won in the league at Goodison Park for a decade. This could prove to be a nervy affair - here is the latest team news and starting XI information.

Everton Team News

Branthwaite getting closer to first team action

Everton's point at Leicester last week was the only positive note in a dreadful season so far for the Toffees. To make matters worse, Sean Dyche has a long list of unavailable players, although Ukrainian international Vitalii Mykolenko could be available for selection after being unwell. Jarrad Branthwaite made an appearance for the club's under 21 side as he continues his recovery from a groin injury, amid rumours Real Madrid are preparing a bid for him. If near fit, the likelihood is Sean Dyche could include him in the squad. Nathan Patterson also returned in that under 21 fixture. He too, may be ready to return to the first team.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Armando Broja Calf/shin 19/10/2024 Youssef Ramalho Chermiti Ankle 19/10/2024 Seamus Coleman Ankle No return date Idrissa Gueye Calf No return date Jarrad Branthwaite Groin Currently being assessed Nathan Patterson Hamstring Currently being assessed

Dyche on a possible Branthwaite return

There is no doubting that Everton could benefit from the return of Jarrad Branthwaite, Sean Dyche remains cautious on throwing him straight back into the first team, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.

“Jarrad has been longer than we’d hoped for, but the body is a strange thing. Look at it a different way, why do we do six weeks pre-season if every player could just play? There would be no point to it."

Everton Predicted Starting XI

Mykolenko to return for Toffees

With still many unavailable players, Everton will look to bring Mykolenko back into the side as full-back after he had been feeling unwell. Once again, the main goal scoring responsibilities will fall on the shoulders of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, Young; Doucoure, Mangala; Ndiaye, McNeil, Lindstrom; Calvert-Lewin

Expected Substitutes Bench: Begovic (GK), Branthwaite (DEF), Dixon (DEF), Garner (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Patterson (MID), Harrison (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Beto (CF)

Crystal Palace Team News

Chalobah available for Glasner's side

Having looked bright after coming on against Manchester United, Ismaila Sarr has been tipped to make his first Premier League start at the expense of Jean-Philippe Mateta. Despite being dominated by Manchester United in their last game, Palace nearly took the lead, with Sarr denied only by a brilliant Andre Onana save. Yet to make an appearance for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea, Trevoh Chalobah has recovered from his abdominal injury to make a return to the squad.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chad Riad Knee 07/12/2024 Rob Holding Ankle No Return Date Cheick Doucoure Toe No Return Date Matheus Franca Rib Currently being assessed Trevoh Chalobah Abdominal Currently being assessed

Oliver Glasner on the fitness of the squad

Ahead of the trip to Merseyside, manager Oliver Glasner gave an update on his side's fitness, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah now fit and available for the contest but the match comes too soon for Matheus Franca.

“Matheus Franca and Trevoh Chalobah are available, but França won’t be in the squad after it was his first complete week with us. After almost six months, it would be unfair to him to be in the squad but he feels well and he has no problems. “Trevoh will be win the squad, and he is available, but we lost Chris Richards this week. He is not available for the next week as he has a hamstring injury. “The other players are available. It’s Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad who can’t play, but the others had a good week and we go with confidence into Liverpool.”

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI

Sarr to start for Eagles against Everton

Palace know they will need to offer far more than they were able to during the first half-against Manchester United and could do so with Ismaila Sarr from the outside. Although Chalobah is fit, we predict he'll only be on the bench for the Goodison Park showdown.