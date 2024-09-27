This weekend Everton will host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday at 15:00 (BST time) in match week six of the Premier League.

Both clubs will be desperate to get a first win of the league campaign, as the hosts have endured an insufferable beginning to the season, having had a two-goal lead slip through the palms of their hands twice, once in a calamitous meltdown against Bournemouth, conceding three goals in the space of nine minutes, and again against Aston Villa in their following match.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have had their own frustrations to start the season, losing their opening two matches to West Ham and Brentford, and drawing their last three in the league, scraping a last-minute equaliser from the spot at home to relegation favourites, Leicester City.

Related Sean Dyche Rules 3 Everton Stars Out v Crystal Palace Sean Dyche has dropped a major update on the fitness and availability of his Everton squad ahead of their weekend clash with Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Odds

The Eagles are slim favourites

Crystal Palace are slight favourites in this one, with odds of 6/4, while an Everton victory has been set at 9/5 and a draw is 5/2.

Appreciating the form of both teams coming into this clash, it is understandable why the odds are reasonably even between the two, as neither team has really put together an impressive performance thus far. Everton are at home here, which will certainly give them an advantage if the game is as tight as the odds suggest it could be, but the Toffee's defensive record has been a real concern.

Conceding 14 goals in the opening five matches, it starkly contrasts to the defensive form that saw them finish comfortably above relegation last term, despite a points deduction, as they held the fourth-best defensive record in the league behind Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. A poor defensive start to the season will be a big worry for Sean Dyche's men, and if they are not careful here, the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze could carve them open if given the opportunity.

Though, despite the quality in forward areas specifically, it has not seemed to click for Oliver Glasner's side at this stage of the season, as they have struggled to gain any sort of momentum of foothold in games. This has been a shock to many Premier League fans, as many predicted that Palace would have a good season following on from their impressive displays towards the back end of the previous campaign. However, irrespective of performances in recent matches, two draws against Chelsea and Manchester United could be seen by the away side as landmarks to build off.

Everton vs Crystal Palace - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Everton Win 9/5 2.8 +180 Draw 5/2 3.5 +250 Crystal Palace Win 6/4 2.5 +150

Related Who is Dan Friedkin: Businesses, Net Worth and Movies Dan Friedkin is leading the bid to become Everton's new owner, and we have outlined everything you need to know about him.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Scoreline

Both teams expected to score at Goodison Park

The bookies place the odds for over/under 2.5 goals coming in at 4/5 and 10/11 respectively. Meanwhile, the odds state that this match is most likely to end in a 1-1 stalemate, at 11/2.

Finding the back of the net has been an issue for Everton in previous seasons. However, scoring an average of one goal per game (five) means that they are looking more dangerous in front of goal so far. Crystal Palace have actually recorded the worse goal return this campaign, having amassed four in their opening five matches.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 8/13 1.62 -163 Neither Teams to Score 9/1 10.0 +900

In their previous outings, the home side were able to score once away from home in a 1-1 draw with Leicester last weekend, while Crystal Palace drew at home against Manchester United in a scoreless draw, so it makes sense why the odds point towards this potentially being a low-scoring affair.

Everton vs Crystal Palace - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 11/2 6.5 +550 Everton Win 1-0 17/2 9.5 +850 Crystal Palace Win 1-0 17/2 9.5 +850 Everton Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Crystal Palace Win 2-1 9/1 10.0 +900

In regard to stopping goals at the opposite end of the pitch, Glasner's side have looked far more convincing defensively, having conceded seven goals less than their opponents in the league, and were able to keep a clean sheet in their last match. Conversely, Sean Dyche's team has conceded three or more goals in four of the five matches they have played this season, an issue that must be rectified soon.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/20 1.05 -2000 Under 0.5 8/1 9.0 +800 Over 1.5 2/7 1.29 -350 Under 1.5 5/2 3.5 +250 Over 2.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Under 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 3.5 2/1 3.0 +200 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 9/2 5.5 +450 Under 4.5 1/8 1.13 -800 Over 5.5 9/1 10.0 +900 Under 5.5 1/25 1.04 -2500

Related ‘Extraordinary’ Crystal Palace Player Tipped for First Start Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr has been tipped to make his first Premier League start for the Eagles.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Goalscorers

Eberechi Eze most likely to score anytime

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been adjudged to be the most likely source of the first goal in this encounter for Everton at 11/2, while Beto has been tipped 12/5 to score at any time. For Crystal Palace, both Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze also have been priced at 11/2 to score first, although the England international is the likelier anytime goalscorer at 2/1.

Finding his shooting boots after a less than inspiring campaign last time out, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shown signs of getting back to the scoring form that saw him become one of the most highly-rated English forwards in the 2020/21 season, finding the back of the net twice in the opening five matches.

Everton Goalscorer Odds vs Crystal Palace Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Dominic Calvert-Lewin 11/2 6.5 +550 21/10 3.1 +210 Beto 13/2 7.5 +650 12/5 3.4 +240 Iliman Ndiaye 8/1 9.0 +800 17/5 4.4 +340 Dwight McNeil 9/1 10.0 +900 19/5 4.8 +380 Abdoulaye Doucoure 9/1 10.0 +900 19/5 4.8 +380 Jack Harrison 10/1 11.0 +1000 9/2 5.5 +450

However, finishing second-top goalscorer last season for Everton, Abdoulaye Doucoure provides intriguing value at 19/5 to score anytime, getting on the scoresheet seven times in the 23/24 Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace Goalscorer Odds vs Everton Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Eddie Nketiah 11/2 6.5 +550 21/10 3.1 +210 Eberechi Eze 11/2 6.5 +550 2/1 3.0 +200 Jean-Philippe Mateta 6/1 7.0 +600 9/4 3.25 +225 Ismaila Sarr 13/2 7.5 +650 13/5 3.6 +260 Franco Umeh-Chibueze 9/1 10.0 +900 19/5 4.8 +380 Matheus Franca 10/1 11.0 +1000 9/2 5.5 +450

Scoring twice already this season after an impressive end to the previous season under Glasner, Jean-Philippe Mateta could be an interesting option to open the deadlock in this match at 6/1.

Related Sean Dyche Rules 3 Everton Stars Out v Crystal Palace Sean Dyche has dropped a major update on the fitness and availability of his Everton squad ahead of their weekend clash with Crystal Palace.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Best Bets

Palace to get off the mark in a 2-1 victory

Considering the recent head-to-heads between the two sides and the lack of goals that they have scored in the current season, this match does not look like it is going to be one to provide a goal fest. Both teams will look to be secure defensively, and Everton will be urged on by the Goodison Park crowd, which could be a big factor in this game. However, despite the home advantage, Glasner's side do have more clinical and creative players in the final third, which could be the difference in the game. Everton are still tipped to get on the scoresheet but ultimately fall short, still in search of the allusive victory that they thought they had on two occasions already this season. See our full prediction below.​​​​​​​

Crystal Palace to win (6/4)

Both teams to score (8/13)

Over 2.5 goals (4/5)

Both teams to draw 1-1 (11/2)

Calvert-Lewin to score first (11/2)

Eze to score any time (2/1)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.