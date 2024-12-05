Everton and Crystal Palace have set their sights on completing a bargain deal for Maxence Caqueret as financial struggles at Lyon have resulted in the central midfielder coming onto the radar at Goodison Park and Selhurst Park ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Toffees raided the French giants during the summer, with Jake O'Brien completing a £17million switch and Orel Mangala joining on a season-long loan as Sean Dyche went in search of bolstering his squad, but Eagles chief Oliver Glasner is also looking to take advantage of the circumstances at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon have been provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of the campaign as a result of their financial mismanagement, meaning they are primed to entertain bids for their key men at the turn of the year, and Everton are on course to go head-to-head with Crystal Palace for Caqueret's signature.

Toffees and Eagles Keeping Tabs on Caqueret

Premier League rivals looking to take advantage of Lyon's problems

Everton and Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on Caqueret ahead of potentially offering a route out of Lyon midway through the season, according to GMS sources, and there is growing confidence that he could be available for a cut-price fee due to his current employers being desperate to secure cash.

The former France under-21 international is set to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket close to £54,000-per-week at his boyhood club, and the Toffees and Eagles have been contemplating whether to hand him the chance to embark on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Everton and Crystal Palace have pinpointed Caqueret as one of the more trusted figures at Lyon who has the ability to quickly adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, and the Ligue 1 side going ahead with a fire-sale to raise funds may result in him being on the market at bargain value.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen were interested in landing the 24-year-old during the summer, but a move to the Bay Arena failed to come to fruition and that has led to Dyche and Glasner looking to profit as they seek ways to ensure they avoid being dragged into the Championship.

Everton and Crystal Palace are not the first Premier League sides to have eyed Caqueret as GMS sources have learned that the latter's London rivals West Ham United previously looked into the possibility of striking a deal with Lyon, only for him to remain with Les Gones instead of moving onto pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxence Caqueret has been accurate with 82 per cent of his passes in Ligue 1 this season

Caqueret's Consistency Impressing Admirers

Dyche and Glasner attracted by Frenchman's performance levels

GMS sources have been told that Caqueret has been identified by Everton and Crystal Palace as a potential recruit due to being impressed with his consistent performance levels when called upon by Lyon head coach Pierre Sage, while he fits the bill as they go in search of another option in the middle of the park.

The Venissieux-born man - who has been described as a 'baller' by journalist Zach Lowy - has shown that he is capable of causing problems for opposition defenders and is a strong presence out of possession, making him an attractive prospect for the Toffees and Eagles as plans are made for the remainder of the campaign.

Everton and Crystal Palace have refused to rule out the possibility of their respective pursuits intensifying when they have the opportunity to dive into the market next month, GMS sources understand, and Caqueret has jumped out at both Premier League sides as an asset who could become available.

Lyon's academy graduate is not the only midfielder who has a chance of heading to Selhurst Park as GMS sources recently revealed that the Eagles and Tottenham Hotspur will be offered Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli due to the Serie A heavyweights being desperate to get him off their wage bill.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 05/12/2024