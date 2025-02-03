David Moyes and Everton have seen their £15 million bid for West Bromwich Albion forward Tom Fellows rejected, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, who insisted that Brentford and Southampton are likely to offer competition in the summer.

With Dwight McNeil currently sidelined due to an injury, the club from the blue side of Merseyside's higher-ups are eager to give Moyes the best chance of succeeding in his short stint back in the Goodison Park dugout by signing a right-sided midfielder.

Solihull born, Fellows has caught the attention of the Toffees this season after notching two goals and 10 assists in 31 outings across all competitions – but reports have now insisted that Everton’s initial proposal has been snubbed.

The youngster, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, is likely to leave in the summer months amid interest from a trio of Premier League sides. The Independent report that Everton, alongside Brentford and Southampton, are all admirers.

Earlier today, a report from journalist Alan Nixon suggested that Fellows, 21, had been given permission to travel to the Premier League club for a pre-move medical. At that point, personal terms were not agreed, but he had been on the club’s radar for a while.

Having emerged through West Brom’s academy, with a brief one-season stint with Crawley Town between 2022 and 2023 as a means of getting more minutes under his belt, Fellows would offer Moyes and his entourage with a dynamic asset on the right flank.

Everton are among the top flight clubs who are yet to announce an official winter signing, but reports have suggested that they’ve wrapped up a deal for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, who will join on loan – with an obligation to buy – from Flamengo.