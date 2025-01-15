Everton manager David Moyes is set to receive some money to spend from The Friedkin Group in the January transfer window, with attacking players likely to be the priority, according to David Ornstein.

It's been a difficult season for the Toffees in the Premier League as they sit just above the relegation zone. The Merseyside club have struggled in the final third, failing to score in a large portion of their games so far this campaign.

Moyes has recently returned to the club after The Friedkin Group decided to relieve Sean Dyche of his duties, and there's no doubt he will be demanding new additions. Changing manager was necessary with Dyche struggling to get a tune out of his players of late, but the current playing squad has also not been good enough this term.

Moyes to Have Money to Spend at Everton

TFG could target attacking signings

Speaking on NBC Sports, The Athletic's Ornstein has provided an update on Everton's January transfer window plans after the appointment of Moyes. The respected reporter has suggested that there will be some money to spend for the former Manchester United manager, with a couple of new faces potentially coming through the door at Goodison Park...

"There is some money being made available by the new ownership, The Friedkin Group, led by Dan and Ryan Friedkin, but they still have to comply with profitability and sustainability rules. There is some work to do there. I think we could see a couple of new faces come in, certainly on the attacking side, maybe one for the here and now ready to hit the ground running. Maybe one for the future as well."

It's certainly no surprise that Everton will be hoping to add one or two attackers before the end of the window considering what we've seen from the Toffees this season. Everton have scored just 15 Premier League goals, with only Southampton, who sit bottom of the table managing fewer.

Everton currently have four centre-forward options in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Armando Broja, and Youssef Chermiti, so we could see the Merseyside outfit looking to bring in a new addition out wide.

