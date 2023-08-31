Everton recently completed the signing of Beto from Udinese, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed his verdict on the transfer to GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese forward got off to an impressive start to life on Merseyside.

Everton news – Latest

Beto joined the club earlier this week, and despite the lack of time to adapt to life in England, Sean Dyche gave the striker 45 minutes to impress in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster Rovers. The 25-year-old scored the equaliser to kickstart Everton’s comeback and was even named as Sky Sports’ Man of the Match, despite only coming on at half-time. The Toffees will pay around £26m for the striker, but according to The Athletic, Udinese will not receive a penny until the next financial year.

Due to Everton’s ongoing financial struggles, it’s an incredibly smart bit of business for the Merseyside club. Although Everton will have to eventually pay a significant fee, it gives them a little more wiggle room for further additions in the final few days of the transfer window. Beto can provide some immediate competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has had his injury problems over the past few years. Youseff Chermiti, 19, was signed earlier in the window, but the addition of Beto means there’s less pressure on the youngster to immediately perform.

Now, journalist Jones has given his verdict on the signing of Beto this summer.

What has Jones said about Everton and Beto?

Jones has suggested that the Beto deal is already looking like it will pay off. The journalist adds that Everton fans will have a bit more hope for the season, and there’s a chance Beto could come straight in and start against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton have tried to sign so many players this summer but the structuring of the deals to comply with FFP has been a struggle. They don’t have the cash they needed for most of them but with Beto they managed to agree something that it kind of means they can play him now and pay for him later.

It was a deal that is already looking like it’ll pay off. He looked good against Doncaster, albeit they are not a good team, but he is now in line for a start in the Premier League at the weekend. He’ll cause trouble for Sheffield United and at last Everton seem like they have hope for the season.”

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Everton?

We could see a busy end to the transfer window for the Toffees, especially after their shocking start to the season. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are keen on signing Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The former Rennes forward did struggles at times for the Saints last term, but at his age, it could be a smart, long-term signing from the Merseyside club. With Alex Iwobi potentially departing to Fulham, Dyche will need additional bodies capable of playing out wide for the remainder of the campaign.