Everton could be looking at moving on Dele Alli from Goodison Park this summer, as journalist Paul Brown drops an update on the midfielder’s potential return date to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche hopes to build a Toffees side capable of steering themselves away from a third consecutive relegation battle this season.

Everton news – Dele Alli

According to Dyche, Dele is still “miles away” from a return to action after undergoing hip surgery following an injury sustained during his loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas last season.

“He is still not over his injury yet, he is well in himself, but he is not over his injury. We are miles away from that (thinking about a squad role). He is just getting himself right again,” Dyche told The Times.

“He is feeling good, and now we will be working with him, on top of that, to make sure the injury is right. But it is still going to be a bit of time yet.”

Dele recently told Gary Neville on The Overlap about his traumatic childhood experiences and subsequent mental struggles during his playing days at Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 27-year-old hopes to return to his best form when fit and make a name for himself at Goodison Park under the guidance of Dyche.

Brown has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he believes it’s a “tall order” for Dele to resurrect his career at Everton, hinting that we could see the former midfielder leave in search of a fresh start elsewhere.

And the journalist claims the reported £100,000 per-week earner “won’t return for a while” and is unsure whether he’s the type of player that would fit Dyche’s system on Merseyside.

What has Brown said about Everton and Dele?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “From what I hear, Dele Alli is injured and won’t return for a while. I think there have been fitness issues there for quite some time, and the financials of the deal he's on make it difficult to justify him getting many chances this season.

“Despite what Dyche might say in public, I'm unsure that Dele is the kind of player he thinks he can rely on. So, I think Everton are probably looking to find a move for Dele Alli if they can.”

What next for Everton this summer?

Whilst Dele’s future will be a topic for debate inside Goodison Park, Everton must focus on building a squad capable of improving on last season’s 17th-placed Premier League finish.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that winger Demarai Gray isn’t a great fit at Everton under Dyche amid interest from Fulham in his services this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto would be an upgrade on Gray.

Everton have already seen a £15m bid for the teenager rejected by the Whites, as the Blues aim to bolster their attacking department during the window.

Brown claims to GMS that the Toffees could be in the market for another striker after signing Sporting CP youngster Youseff Chermiti, with a centre-forward boasting more experience being on the radar.