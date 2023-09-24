Highlights Dele Alli's performances in the Premier League have declined in recent years, and it is unlikely he will play for Everton again.

Alli could potentially find a new club in the Saudi Pro League, where he would have the opportunity to work with his childhood idol, Steven Gerrard.

Other potential options for Alli include joining LA Galaxy in the MLS or moving to Scottish giants Rangers to revive his career.

Dele Alli's heart-wrenching interview with Gary Neville has explained why the Everton midfielder's performances have taken a dip in the Premier League over the last couple of years. From the outrageous goal against Crystal Palace to scoring against Sweden for England in the FIFA World Cup, the whole world was once talking about the boy from Milton Keynes.

The now 27-year-old is no longer on top of the world and has struggled to refind the form he once had at Tottenham. He was destined for greatness with most football fans hoping the ex-MK Dons academy product can find a club which can help him flourish once again.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that it is unlikely the £100k-per-week flop will play for the Toffees again. So GIVEMESPORT takes a look at five potential clubs that could suit Alli if he is to leave Goodison Park in the near future...

Al-Ettifaq

Saudi Pro League has been the biggest talking point amongst football fans this summer, with football legends, players in their prime and upcoming talent all ditching Europe for a nice payday in the sun. What's strange about Al-Ettifaq is that they are not owned by the Public Investment Fund like Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, so they don’t have an endless cash stream. They have still acquired some notable names such as Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele.

Alli has previously stated that Ronaldinho and Steven Gerrard were his two idols growing up so where better to go than to go and work with your childhood hero? Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Gerrard is now reportedly the fourth highest-paid manager in the world taking home a jaw-dropping £15.2m every year.

The Liverpool legend has recruited some fellow English-born players to his Saudi Pro League side. Former England youth international Demarai Gray joined the Dammam-based club from Everton in a deal worth £10m.Jordan Henderson was Al-Ettifaq’s marquee signing of the season with the former Liverpool midfielder agreeing to a staggering £700,000-a-week contract valid until 2026.

The Saudi Pro League could be a low-pressure environment for Alli to find his feet without the English media watching over him at all times. He will also have the opportunity to work with former teammates in the form of Henderson and Gray, so it’s not like he would be isolated like he was during his time in Turkey.

LA Galaxy

The MLS is seen as the other league in the world if you want to receive a mammoth cheque and the end of the month. The league has grown tremendously over the past decade and with Lionel Messi’s arrival and the 2026 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaching, football in America is only going to get better.

Inter Miami is the team to join at the minute, with their roster containing Josef Martínez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and a certain seven-time Ballon d’Or winner named Messi. However, due to the MLS having a salary cap, it’s unlikely they could add Alli to their squad. The Englishman’s next best option would be LA Galaxy, who are the most successful team in America’s top division.

The Galaxy have welcomed a number of British and Irish players in the past including Robbie Keane, Gerrard and most famously David Beckham who even got his own MLS team out of the move. The United States is a great place to live as an athlete with lots of events including major sports leagues such as the NBA and the NFL being prominent.

AS Roma

It may be a big step-up but it would be an opportunity the Everton man would love to have. Roma managers are managed by Alli’s former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho who does not take a lack of professionalism lightly.

We’ve seen the Portuguese super manager berate players like Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba in the past for their lack of effort on the pitch before. If there’s any manager in the world who could motivate a depleted Alli it’s the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager.

The duo shared one of the most iconic and powerful moments on Tottentaham's Amazon documentary. During the show, Mourinho told Alli: "I saw you [Alli] do incredible matches and incredible things. But I always felt that you had ups and downs. There is a huge difference between a player that keeps consistency and the player that has moments. And that is what makes the difference between a top, top player and a player with top potential. Time flies and I think one day, I think you will regret if you don't reach what you can reach.”

Serie A has recently been a league for out-of-favoured English players to go to. Roma already have two players from England within their squad in the form of ex-Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Perhaps Alli could join his fellow Englishman in the Italian capital to help rejuvenate his career.

Rangers

A relatively short journey across the border and into Scotland could be a good place for Alli in his quest to redeem his career. The goal for Rangers is to first win every single Old Firm derby against their rivals Celtic and to topple the Green and White side of Glasgow's recent dominance in Scotland's top division.

The two Glasgow giants have finished in the top three in the Scottish Premiership for the last seven seasons, so there’s a good chance that Alli could play European football again. Rangers legend and TV pundit, Ally McCoist, has previously spoken about how he would welcome the former Tottenham star to the Ibrox.

Asked if he would take Alli at Rangers, McCoist said: “All day man. All day. Yeah. I do, I really do [think he’d do a good job]. I’d take him all day man. He’s completely and utterly lost his way. It’s not easy [Scotish Premiership], don’t think for a minute it’s easy. You look at the players that have come to Rangers beforehand, I’m not saying they’ve struggled but they’ve not been as big a success as people would have thought.”

Chelsea

The least likely of the five options but it may be the one which Alli would hope to happen the most. Alli had a special relationship with the former Spurs manager and not the Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Following Alli’s interview with Neville the Argentine spoke about how much he wants to help his former player.

"I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear," Pochettino said, as quoted by The Mirror. "I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young. And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on."

A touch of class from the Chelsea manager.