Highlights Dele's struggles with addiction and mental health have affected his performance at Everton, but he has publicly spoken about his desire to recover and get back to his best.

Everton could benefit from having a player of Dele's talents in their squad, especially with Abdoulaye Doucoure's injury leaving a gap in the attacking midfield position.

However, Everton's current financial difficulties make it unlikely that they can afford Dele's transfer fee, so negotiations with Tottenham will be necessary for him to become a regular player at Goodison Park.

Everton midfielder Dele has struggled during his time at Goodison Park for various reasons, but A View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley has now given his verdict on whether he could return to action under Sean Dyche, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult period for Dele on and off the pitch, but the Toffees could now do with a player of his talents in their squad.

Latest news

Dele signed for Everton from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2022 during the January transfer window, with the Merseyside club paying nothing upfront for the talented star, per The Guardian. However, Everton will be forced to pay Spurs £10m once Dele reaches 20 appearances for the Toffees. The 27-year-old has played 13 times for Everton so far, meaning it's a bit of a financial commitment for Dyche to utilise him this season.

As it stands, Dele is injured, but he's spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health over the last few months, in an interview with Gary Neville. Firstly, it's about getting Dele back to the right frame of mind to recover from his struggles, and there's no doubt the touching interview on The Overlap means the footballing world will hope to see the former Spurs midfielder back to his best, both mentally and from a football perspective.

Dyche has recently revealed that Everton will look to speak to Spurs to try and renegotiate the terms of Dele's contract, as the Toffees have financial difficulties at the moment, and hopefully the two parties can come to an agreement so we can see the struggling star back on the pitch...

"He is not ready yet, when his fit and well I am sure Kev will go to Tottenham and say 'Right, how can we make this work for everyone'. He was training with us, warming up and doing the drills, and he strikes the ball and is knocked back to square one. It was a real blow to him."

Whether Spurs would be willing to discuss the deal for the benefit of Dele remains to be seen, but hopefully, Daniel Levy is willing to come to the table so the 27-year-old can get back on track.

Although Abdoulaye Doucoure has been in impressive form this season just behind the striker in Dyche's system, an injury to the Mali international could make things difficult. Everton don't have another natural attacking midfielder in the squad, so Dele could be the ideal player to provide competition in this role.

Winstanley has suggested that there is a place for Dele in this Everton side and he could thrive in Dyche's system, playing just behind Dominic Calvet-Lewin or Beto as an attacking midfielder. The presenter adds that it's going to be difficult, however, as Everton can't afford to be forking out £10m, with every penny needed to help run the club at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Winstanley said...

"We're going to need every penny counted, every penny goes towards improving the football club, improving the playing squad. It's going to be difficult. We have got him for seven games. You look at that Abdoulaye Doucoure role, I think Sean Dyche's 4-4-1-1 would absolutely suit Dele to an absolute T. The old Dele, the Dele that was scoring week in week out for Tottenham, I think this style of football would be absolutely perfect for him to come back and contribute to Everton. Scoring goals, getting assists, feeding the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto. For Dele, there is a place for him there, but it's just if Everton can change the whole financial package with Tottenham, which hopefully, you'd like to think that could be done."

Will Dele be given a chance at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche?

If Dyche can help rekindle the form that Dele produced during the 2016/2017 season, then he would quickly become one of Everton's best players. The former MK Dons midfielder was undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in the world around that time.

Dele - 2016/2017 Premier League Season Stats Appearances 37 Goals 18 Assists 7 Stats according to FBref

Realistically, Everton can't afford to pay the £10m required for Dele unless their financial situation drastically changes. So, the chance of the England international becoming a regular at Goodison Park is slim, unless Spurs and the Toffees can negotiate a deal. If the two parties can come to an agreement, then there's no doubt Dele could become at least part of Dyche's plans.