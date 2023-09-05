Everton winger Demarai Gray took to social media to address his situation at Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with a worrying verdict on his future at the club.

Sean Dyche isn't the type of manager to allow a player to show any kind of disrespect.

Everton news - Demarai Gray

Gray looked set to be departing from Everton during the transfer window after not being involved in Dyche's squads in the opening weeks of the season. Reports in Italy claimed that Everton had received a £12m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, but a move is yet to materialise. The former Leicester City man recently released a statement on Instagram, expressing his frustration at the situation...

“Everton fans have always been great with me — but it’s so difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person."

It's clear that Gray is aiming a dig at Dyche, who clearly doesn't consider Gray a key player for Everton at the moment. Journalist Ben Jacobs later claimed that Gray's statement was a direct reaction to Everton informing Steven Gerrard's side Al-Ettifaq, another club from the Saudi Pro League, that they didn't want to allow the 27-year-old to leave.

With the English transfer window now closed, the Toffees would be unable to sign a replacement for Gray. However, considering the comments Gray has made in public, his relationship with Dyche may have only gotten worse over the last few days. Gray has shown in the past that he can produce in an Everton shirt, so it will be interesting to see how Dyche handles this one.

Demarai Gray Everton Stats Appearances 75 Goals 12 Assists 6 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Sean Dyche doesn't particularly want Demarai Gray - Paul Brown

Despite his lack of options out wide, Dyche hasn't been utilising Gray this season. Everton are unable to sign a replacement, so Dyche may have to bite the bullet on this one and try and reintegrate him into the side.

James Garner has been playing in an unfamiliar right-side midfield role this campaign, so there's no arguing that Everton need wingers. However, calling out your manager on a public platform is never going to be taken well by a manager like Dyche.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on the situation, confirming that we could see Gray back in an Everton shirt this season...

"The issue here is that Sean Dyche is a no-nonsense kind of guy. Dyche is not going to accept that. I'd like to be a fly on the wall when those two meet and thrash that out. I suspect it will all blow over and you will see Demarai Gray playing a part in this team before long, but he is clearly someone that Sean Dyche didn't particularly want, and is only there right now through necessity. It's hard to get the best out of a player when they know they're in that situation. So I wouldn't expect too much from him this season and I think it's been badly mishandled, really."

After signing for Everton for a fee of just £1.7m back in 2021, as per Sky Sports, Gray has certainly been a smarter purchase than many of their previous acquisitions, even if he is to be forced out just over two years after joining.

Is there any way back for Demarai Gray at Everton?

As it stands, Everton are blocking Gray from leaving the club, but his post on Instagram may have had an impact on the situation. After Everton's draw with Sheffield United at the weekend, Dyche spoke about Gray, addressing why he was once again uninvolved...

"It was a bit of everything - his fitness, his fitness to play in the side, the situation around him and all of the noise. Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks that will become clear and he will get himself fit as a start point."

. If Gray had made his comments earlier in the transfer window, it's difficult to see a scenario where the Jamaican international wasn't sold the next day. However, the Toffees are already short in attack and are unable to sign a replacement, so Gray and Dyche may need to put their differences aside for the sake of the team.

The international break might have come at an awkward time for Everton in their attempts to resolve this problem, with Gray now set to link up with Jamaica, rather than spending a couple of weeks on the training ground.